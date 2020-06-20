090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000321 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRESTIGE PHOTOGRAPHY 625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Estevan Herrera
Residence Address:
625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 693-8703
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual Articles of Incorporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/05/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Estevan Herrera, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/04/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L652 Jn20,27,Jy4,11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000325 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY PREMIER STORAGE AND OFFICE SUITES 1402 W. Pico Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
615 Sandalwood Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Valley Premier Storage, LLC
Residence Address:
615 Sandalwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-3091
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company Articles of Incorporation 201911910017
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/11/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Derek Dessert, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/11/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/10/2025
Virgina Wong Deputy Clerk
L Jn20,27,Jy4,11
L662 Jn20
BARD WATER DISTRICT
Surplus Equipment Sealed Bid Auction June 22-26 For Auction Detail, List of Auction Items, Viewing Details and Bidding Instructions Visit our Website at: https://bardwaterdistrict. com/news/ NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
L663 Jn19,20,21
