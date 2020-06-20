090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000321 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

Fictitious Business Name(s):

PRESTIGE PHOTOGRAPHY 625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Estevan Herrera

 

Residence Address:

625 Skyview Ct. Imperial, CA 92251

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 693-8703

 

ID#:

This business is conducted by:

An Individual Articles of Incorporation

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

X

 

B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.

Publish Before:

Publish Before:

07/05/2020

7)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

Name and Title

 

Name and Title

Estevan Herrera, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/04/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000325 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

Fictitious Business Name(s):

VALLEY PREMIER STORAGE AND OFFICE SUITES 1402 W. Pico Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

615 Sandalwood Dr.

El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Valley Premier Storage, LLC

 

Residence Address:

615 Sandalwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 554-3091

 

ID#:

This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company Articles of Incorporation 201911910017

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

X

 

6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.

Publish Before:

07/11/2020

7)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title Derek Dessert, Manager

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/11/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/10/2025

Virgina Wong Deputy Clerk

 

BARD WATER DISTRICT

Surplus Equipment Sealed Bid Auction June 22-26 For Auction Detail, List of Auction Items, Viewing Details and Bidding Instructions Visit our Website at: https://bardwaterdistrict. com/news/ NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

