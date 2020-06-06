090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO REGARDING RESCINDING RESOLUTION 19-48 IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RE- ESTABLISHING RATES FOR THE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION, RECYCLING, PROCESSING, AND DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE IN THE CITY OF EL CENTRO
NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN THAT on Tuesday June 16, 2020, at the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main St., El Centro, at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), the City Council of the City of El Centro will hold a public hearing to consider rescinding resolution 19-48 in its entirety and by resolution re- establishing new rates for the collection, transportation, recycling, processing, and disposal of solid waste. The prior rate increase occurred July 1, 2019. A 2.1% rate increase is proposed for residential solid waste collection and related services as provided by the franchise agreement (i.e. residential cart service would increase from $20.02 to $20.44 per month). A 2.1% rate increase is also proposed for commercial bin and cart rates (rates vary by bin size). Roll-off service is proposed to increase 2.2%. Copies of the complete list of proposed new rates, along with documents relating to the calculation of such proposed rates as required by the franchise agreement are verified by the City's independent consultant, and are on file for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, at City Hall, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. If approved, the rate changes will be effective July 1, 2020. If not approved, the current rates shall remain in place. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear all comments regarding this proposed rate increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. Failure to raise an objection at this hearing may result in your inability to protest such rate increase in the future. For any question, please call Catherine Gutierrez at 760-352-6178. Dated: June 3, 2020 Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L636 Jn6
