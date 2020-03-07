090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000131 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

BAJA TRUCK & TRAILER PARTS 413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Armando G. Ramirez

 

Residence Address:

621 E 3rd St Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 910-4050

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

___X__

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Armando G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Armando G. Ramirez, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk

 

L462 F15,22,29,M7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000133 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

MZ TRANSPORT 821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Felipe Mendoza

 

Residence Address:

821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 675-0171

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/11/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Felipe Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Felipe Mendoza, Sole Proprietor

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L469 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000129 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

XINSURANCE LEGAL LIABILITY PROTECTION SEWER & WATER INSURANCE PLANS I.E.B.S. 8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070 Salt Lake County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Evolution Insurance Brokers LLC

 

Residence Address:

8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(801) 304-5504

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

07/19/2018

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

201820710006

9)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Rick J. Lindsey, Manager

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L474 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000076 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

ONE ELEVEN CLUB 545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Ana Karen Fernandez

 

Residence Address:

339 Marigold Pl Brawley, CA 92227

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 540-1005

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

01/20/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

02/28/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Ana Karen Fernandez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Ana Karen Fernandez

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/28/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L479 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000152 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

WORKSHOP ON 5TH 111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Nikolai Augustine Beope

 

Residence Address:

1267 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 592-5359

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

09/09/2019

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/22/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Nikolai Augustine Beope declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Nikolai Augustine Beope, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/20/2025

Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk

 

L480 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000149 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

LUCKY STAR CREATIONS 1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Lori Lauten

 

Residence Address:

1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 554-2362

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

07/02/2016

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/21/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Lori Lauten declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Lori Lauten

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L485 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000150 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

GRUPO RECLUTA 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil

 

Residence Address:

1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/20/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/21/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Manuel A. Rodelo Mendivil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L486 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000164 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

FRANCO BAIL BONDS 1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Dorothy Franco

 

Residence Address:

1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 352-2924

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

03/28/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Dorothy Franco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Dorothy Franco, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/26/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L498 M7,14,21,28

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000172 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

REFEER SOLUTIONS 1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Carlos Enrique Nuno

 

Residence Address:

1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 886-3688

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

01/01/2015

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

04/02/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Carlos Enrique Nuno, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2025

Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk

 

L509 M7,14,21,28

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.