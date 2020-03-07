090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000131 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA TRUCK & TRAILER PARTS 413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Armando G. Ramirez
Residence Address:
621 E 3rd St Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 910-4050
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Armando G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Armando G. Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L462 F15,22,29,M7
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000133 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MZ TRANSPORT 821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Felipe Mendoza
Residence Address:
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-0171
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/11/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Felipe Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Felipe Mendoza, Sole Proprietor
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L469 F22,29,M7,14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000129 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XINSURANCE LEGAL LIABILITY PROTECTION SEWER & WATER INSURANCE PLANS I.E.B.S. 8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070 Salt Lake County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Evolution Insurance Brokers LLC
Residence Address:
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
Phone Number (Optional):
(801) 304-5504
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/19/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201820710006
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Rick J. Lindsey, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L474 F22,29,M7,14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000076 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ONE ELEVEN CLUB 545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ana Karen Fernandez
Residence Address:
339 Marigold Pl Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-1005
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/20/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/28/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ana Karen Fernandez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ana Karen Fernandez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/28/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L479 F22,29,M7,14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000152 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
WORKSHOP ON 5TH 111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Nikolai Augustine Beope
Residence Address:
1267 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 592-5359
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/09/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/22/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Nikolai Augustine Beope declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Nikolai Augustine Beope, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/20/2025
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L480 F29,M7,14,21
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000149 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUCKY STAR CREATIONS 1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Lori Lauten
Residence Address:
1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-2362
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/02/2016
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Lori Lauten declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lori Lauten
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L485 F29,M7,14,21
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000150 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GRUPO RECLUTA 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil
Residence Address:
1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/20/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Manuel A. Rodelo Mendivil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L486 F29,M7,14,21
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000164 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRANCO BAIL BONDS 1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Dorothy Franco
Residence Address:
1727 Farmer Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-2924
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
03/28/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Dorothy Franco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Dorothy Franco, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/26/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L498 M7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000172 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
REFEER SOLUTIONS 1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Enrique Nuno
Residence Address:
1265 Fiesta Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 886-3688
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2015
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
04/02/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Carlos Enrique Nuno, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2025
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L509 M7,14,21,28
