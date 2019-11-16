090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000745 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MARASTOR TRUCKING 686 Kloke Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
125 E. 3rd St. Apt 589 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodrigo Martinez A Residence Address: Av. Juana De America #399 Col. Aurora, Mexicali, MX 21340
Phone Number (Optional):
(877) 872-9462
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/18/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/17/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rodrigo Martinez Astorga declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rodrigo Martinez Astorga
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/17/2024
Virgina Wong Deputy Clerk
L242 O26,N2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000708 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT VALLEY PRIDE 283 E Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
283 E Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
William Patino Macias Residence Address: 1230 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title William Patino Macias, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L244 O26,N2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000695 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GPO CLOTHING CORPORATION DBA VERTIGO CLOTHING 888 West 2nd Street, Suite K-190 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
9034 West Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
GPO Clothing Corporation Residence Address: 888 West 2nd Street, Suite K-190 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(310) 270-9250
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/01/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4291180
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Arman Gabay, Chief Executive Officer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/01/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L252 O26,N2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000705 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CALI NAILS 119 N. 8th St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
543 Stuerke Court Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Judith Garcia Residence Address: 543 Stuerke Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Judith Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Judith Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L272 N2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000709 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMG CAPITAL, LLC 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2231 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
SMG Capital, LLC Residence Address: 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/16/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/06/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201910910254
9)
I, Sarah Gaddis declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sarah Gaddis, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/07/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/06/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L275 N2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000762 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AZTEC HARVESTING 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Froylan Alberto Chiquito Residence Address: 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Froylan Alberto Chiquito declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Froylan Alberto Chiquito, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L277 N9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000751 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DKNY CLEARANCE 888 West 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
The Donna Karan Company Store LLC Residence Address: 7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/21/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
200331010079
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Randon Q Roland, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L283 N9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000758 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY FLOWER GROWERS INC 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060 Ventura County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Imperial Valley Flower Growers Inc Residence Address: 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4322917
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rafael Ortiz, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L285 N9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Russell Dorsey Yeager, aka Russell D. Yeager, aka Russell Yeager CASE NUMBER EPR000625
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Russell Dorsey Yeager, aka Russell D.Yeager, aka Russell Yeager, deceased A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Sara Yeager in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sara Yeager be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on December, 06 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Sara Yeager 162 Paradise Park Santa Cruz, CA 95060 831-600-5505 L294 N16,19,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000797 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BULLDOGS EXPRESS 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Victor Hugo Rioseco Residence Address: 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(559) 776-3196
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/13/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/13/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Victor H. Rioseco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Victor Hugo Rioseco
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/24/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L295 N16,23,30,D7
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUTH ACT COMMUNITY FORUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers located at the County Administration Center, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, CA 92243, a public TRUTH Act Community Forum will be held, during a Regular Meeting of the Board of Supervisors, pursuant to Government Code section 7283.1(d). The purpose of the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds ("TRUTH") Act Community Forum is to provide information to the public regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment, pursuant to Government Code Sections 7283 and 7283.1. Those wishing to comment may either appear in person at the public forum or submit written comments, which must be received by the County prior to the forum. Written comments should be sent to the CLERK OF THE BOARD, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243, or may be submitted via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us following the posting of the meeting agenda. This public hearing is accessible to individuals with disabilities. If interpreter services for the hearing impaired are needed, please call the County's Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator at (760) 482-4506, or California Relay Service, if notifying by TDD, no later than five days prior to the date of the hearing.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L296 N16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000750 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A & G Transport 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gildardo V Rosales Residence Address: 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Gildardo V Rosales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gildardo V. Rosales
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/20/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L297 N16,23,30,D7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000800 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRENDA'S EASY TAX SERVICE 301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Brenda Lopez Residence Address: 1025 F Herrera St. Calexico, CA 9221
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/14/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Brenda Lopez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brenda Lopez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L299 N16,23,30,D7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000803 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KV LOGISTIC 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1695 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rogelio Vallejo Residence Address: 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/14/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rogelio Vallejo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rogelio Vallejo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L300 N16,23,30,D7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.