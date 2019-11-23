090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000705 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CALI NAILS 119 N. 8th St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
543 Stuerke Court Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Judith Garcia Residence Address: 543 Stuerke Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Judith Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Judith Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000709 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMG CAPITAL, LLC 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2231 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
SMG Capital, LLC Residence Address: 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/16/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/06/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201910910254
9)
I, Sarah Gaddis declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sarah Gaddis, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/07/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/06/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000762 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AZTEC HARVESTING 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Froylan Alberto Chiquito Residence Address: 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Froylan Alberto Chiquito declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Froylan Alberto Chiquito, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000751 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DKNY CLEARANCE 888 West 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
The Donna Karan Company Store LLC Residence Address: 7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/21/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
200331010079
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Randon Q Roland, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000758 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY FLOWER GROWERS INC 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060 Ventura County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Imperial Valley Flower Growers Inc Residence Address: 224 S Mill Street Santa Paula, CA 93060
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4322917
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rafael Ortiz, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Russell Dorsey Yeager, aka Russell D. Yeager, aka Russell Yeager CASE NUMBER EPR000625
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Russell Dorsey Yeager, aka Russell D.Yeager, aka Russell Yeager, deceased A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Sara Yeager in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sara Yeager be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on December, 06 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Sara Yeager 162 Paradise Park Santa Cruz, CA 95060 831-600-5505 L294 N16,19,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000797 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BULLDOGS EXPRESS 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Victor Hugo Rioseco Residence Address: 846 Beach Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(559) 776-3196
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/13/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/13/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Victor H. Rioseco declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Victor Hugo Rioseco
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/24/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000750 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A & G Transport 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gildardo V Rosales Residence Address: 704 Sunrise Ct. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Gildardo V Rosales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gildardo V. Rosales
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/20/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000800 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRENDA'S EASY TAX SERVICE 301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
301 Heffernan Ave. Suite C Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Brenda Lopez Residence Address: 1025 F Herrera St. Calexico, CA 9221
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/14/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Brenda Lopez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brenda Lopez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000803 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KV LOGISTIC 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1695 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rogelio Vallejo Residence Address: 1638 I St. Spc 64 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/14/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rogelio Vallejo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rogelio Vallejo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000817 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
760 REAL ESTATE MARRS REAL ESTATE & INSURANCE 116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
116 N. Imperial Ave. #C Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/16/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201836010061
9)
I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christopher Daniel Marrs, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
File No. 201910000821
The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
760 EATERY 760 BEER & DOUGHNUTS 775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
775-799 Danenberg Dr. Suite 101 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pellegrini Marrs LLC Residence Address: 3400 Cottage Way St. G2 #176 Sacramento, CA 95826
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 427-5240
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201836010061
9)
I, Christopher Daniel Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christopher Marrs, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000824 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VITAL CONNECTION LOGISTICS 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Vital Connection Logistics LLC Residence Address: 591 Main Street Suite I El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201931710392
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sergio Lopez, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000825 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TOLENTINO MUSIC 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Erasmo Flores Residence Address: 1250 E Evan Hewes 80 Sp#8 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/19/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Erasmo Flores declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erasmo Flores
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/19/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/18/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BRANDT FAMILY TRUST Zone Change #19-0002 and Parcel Map #02483 Date of Meeting: December 10, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The Project applicant is requesting Zone Change #19-0002 and Parcel Map #02483 to rezone approximately 107-acres from A-2 (General Agriculture) to A-3 (Heavy Agriculture) with the balance of 158-acres to remain in cultivation, for the purpose of expanding the Brandt Cattle Feedyard to the east of the existing feedlot. The Parcel Map will take this existing 266-acre parcel and divide into the 107-acre (A3) and 158-acres (A2) parcels. The applicant estimates approximately 30,000 cattle for the proposed A3 zone. Project Numbers & Names Zone Change #19-0002 and Parcel Map #02483 Project Name/ Applicants: Brandt Family Trust Location: 7015 Brandt Road, Calipatria, CA (Assessor Parcel Number 022-160-001-000). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Zone Change #19-0002 and Parcel Map #02483. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, Zone Change #19-0002 and Parcel Map #02483. 1. Approve the Resolution adopting of the Mitigated Negative Declaration and the Mitigation Monito ring & Reporting Program; and, 2. Approve the Resolution for Zone change #19-0002 for the adoption of Zone Change Ordinance 92548.02; and, 3. Approve the Resolution for Parcel Map #02483, subject to all the conditions. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY RETIREMENT BOARD VACANCY FOR 9TH SEAT MEMBER
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Board of Retirement for a remainder of a three-year term ending on December 2020. Criteria: 1) Be a fiduciary for the retirement system 2) Decide disability cases 3) Make investment decisionsft6 4) Attend retirement board meetings and educational training. Minimum of one meeting per month (average of 4-6 hrs). Applicants shall be a qualified elector of the county who is not connected with county government in any capacity. Board members are paid $100 per meeting and have all expenses for educational training paid for by the retirement system. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Ste 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2019.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brawley City Council will conduct a public hearing on December 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the City Council Chamber, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California to consider approving the following project: A zone change (ZC18-01) and general plan amendment (GPA18-01) submitted by Malan Park Investment Group, LLC on property located at 650 Brawley, Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227. The property is legally described as that portion of Block 1, of the Townsite of Brawley, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, as per Map No. 920, excepting therefrom any house trailer or mobile home situated on said land, APN 048-201-002. The property is currently zoned MHP (Mobile Home Park) and is 3.06 acres in size. The applicant is requesting a zone change to C-2 (Medium Commercial) in order to submit a subsequent site plan to construct a commercial/office plaza. The application also includes a general plan amendment from Medium Density Residential to Commercial. All interested persons and concerned parties are encouraged to attend the hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments to the Planning Department, City of Brawley, 400 Main Street Brawley, California 92227. Copies of all project documents are available for public review at the Planning Department between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. PUBLISH: IV PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk November 23, 2019 L314 N23
