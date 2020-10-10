090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COUNCIL CITY OF CALEXICO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Calexico will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), in the Fernando "Nene" Torres Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231, to consider approval of the following projects(s): PROJECT TITLE: Venezia Tentative Parcel Map Extension DESCRIPTION/ LOCATION: The City Council of the City of Calexico will be considering an extension request for the Venezia Tentative Parcel Map. The Tentative Parcel Map proposes the subdivision of 78.31 acres of land to include 248 separate parcels. The extension is being sought by the applicant, Alphabet Farms LLC. If approved, the Venezia Tentative Map would be extended until October 22, 2022 pursuant to California Government Code Section 66463.5. A copy of the Venezia Mitigated Negative Declaration is available upon request. Anyone challenging the proposed projects in Court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Division. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to attend this hearing and be heard on this matter, or to submit written comments to the Planning Division prior to the hearing date. FURTHER INFORMATION on this item may be obtained by contacting the City of Calexico Planning Division, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California 92231 (760) 768-2118 or by sending an email request to planning@calexico.ca.gov. Members of the public are encouraged to forward any public comments via email by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to ggarcia@calexico.ca.gov.
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, there will be no public access to City Council meetings pursuant to authorization from California Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-29-20 issued on March 17, 2020, however, public participation for the City Council Meeting of October 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. is available in the following ways: Members of the public are encouraged to watch the open session portion of the meeting via live stream at 6:30 p.m. at https://www.communityspectrum.org/ or via the Calexico City Hall Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CityofCalexicoCA Or via Zoom at the following Link: https://zoom.us/w/96278011144?tk=XiEmbZ4WL4aytK8xmQZXyvbxyaICBNErgnfBAlSzfCg.DQIAAAA Wap3dCBZFZ1Z3b1NybVJTdVVaaE0wOERzNUlnAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA&pwd=aFV5Wi9SeVNxWG91UEVkeGVCUWVXUT09#success Webinar ID: 962 7801 1144 Participant ID: 464657 Passcode: 765791 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 962 7801 1144 Participant ID: 464657 Passcode: 765791 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ad0TqPQzZX L813 O10
