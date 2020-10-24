090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES HEBER PARK EXPANSION PROJECT
The City of Calexico is requesting proposals from qualified engineering professionals to provide architectural/engineering and project management services for construction of multipurpose gymnasium, outdoor basketball court, outdoor soccer field, athletic track, walking pathway, parking lot, lighting, landscaping and recreation amenities at Heber Park. Firms interested in providing architectural and engineering ("A/E") services relating to the conceptual design, design and future construction of a new multipurpose gymnasium, outdoor basketball court, outdoor soccer field, athletic track, walking pathway, parking lot, lighting, landscaping and recreation amenities at Heber Park should submit proposals. The firm ultimately selected will provide full A/E services for the design and construction engineering of the multipurpose gymnasium as directed by the City. The primary funding for this project is by Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development Program. Consultant must submit five (5) copies of their proposal with original Consultant signature and one (1) unbound, reproducible copy of the proposal, along with one (1) electronic copy in Adobe Portable Document format (".pdf") on a CD or portable USB thumb drive. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "RFP Architectural/Engineering Services" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on November 19, 2020 to:
Office of the City Clerk City Hall City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov. Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager - Administrative L827 O24
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000582 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANDRES GARCIA RENTALS 438 W Grant St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
751 Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Andres Garcia Lopez
Residence Address:
992 Establo St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 886-1452
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/14/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Andres Garcia Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/15/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/14/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
