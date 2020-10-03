090 Legal Ads|
In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans a utility pole at ADJACENT TO 1445 S IMPERIAL AVE, EL CENTRO, CA 92243. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site CRAN_RSDL_ CAL07121F_ R03. 10/2, 10/3/20 CNS-3403217# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L804 O2,3
