090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU00152
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Francine S. Abina and Ulisses Cisneros filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Antonio Mateo Cisneros Proposed Name Mateo Antonio Cisneros
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 13, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 08-17-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L768 S5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MIGUEL A. MENDOZA CASE NUMBER EPR000734
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Miguel A. Mendoza A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez and Miguel A. Mendoza III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez (Address): 1165 N. 19th Street. El Centro, CA 92243 (Telephone): (760) 592-1368
L782 S19,21,26
090 Legal Ads|
AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THE CITY OF EL CENTRO
The Successor Agency to the El Centro Redevelopment Agency ("Agency") is pleased to announce a development opportunity within the City of El Centro. The property is owned by the Agency and is located at the northeast corner of Lincoln and Waterman Avenues ("Project Site"). The Agency seeks experienced affordable housing teams meeting the qualifications described in the Request for Proposals (RFP) that have demonstrated their ability to design, build, and manage quality affordable housing projects in Southern California, to submit proposals for the project site. The RFP is a solicitation of creative proposals that best serve the public good, meet local affordable housing needs, and make the best public use of valuable Agency assets ("the Project"). The Agency seeks proposals that demonstrate an understanding of the El Centro community and its housing needs and the surrounding neighborhoods, and that would provide a high quality affordable housing development on the Project Site. The deadline for proposals is Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm. The full RFP can be downloaded from the City of El Centro's "Planet Bids" website, which is located at www.cityofelcentro.org. The link may be found under "Doing Business". Adriana Nava Community Services Director L791 S26
090 Legal Ads|
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Through the guidance of our Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are following these recommendations: 1. You are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the Board of Supervisors meetings at the link mentioned below. 2. Should you wish to provide public comment on a specific item on the agenda and/or general public comment, please submit your comment via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting. If you are planning to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting in person you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. All supporting documentation is available for public review in the office of the Planning & Development Services Department located at 801 Main Street, El Centro, Ca. 92243 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please remember to shut off all cell phones, or electronic devices upon entering the Board Chambers. Board of Supervisors Meeting Live Video/Audio Streaming Link http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.
IGS, LLC
Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 for Valencia 3 Solar Project 1. A Resolution adopting the Mitigated Negative Declaration; and, 2. A Resolution approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) #20-0004 Date of Meeting: October 6, 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The Project applicant is requesting approval of CUP #20-0004 amending previ ously approved CUP #19-0018. Applicant is proposing a one (1 1/2) mile transmis sion line with upgrades from project site along the south side of Harris Road to an IID connection. Valencia 3 is a 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) energy genera tion facility. Project Numbers & Names Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 Project Name/ Applicants: Valencia 3 Solar Project/IGS, LLC Location: The proposed project is located within the unincorporated County area at 20 W. Harris Road, Mesquite Lake Area, Imperial, CA, and Assessor's Parcel Number 040-360-034-000. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on Conditional Use Permit #20-0004. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 for the Valencia 3 Solar Project. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L792 S26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.