FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000406 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EL CENTRO ARCO AM PM 1499 West Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
10261 Trademark St. Ste D
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
APPLE VALLEY VENTURE INC
Residence Address:
10261 Trademark St. Ste D Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Phone Number (Optional):
(909) 980-1222
ID#: C3937037
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/22/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jumana Hawatmeh, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/23/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/22/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L738 Au15,22,29,S5
Trustee Sale No. 1300193 Loan No. 8365-LM Title Order No. 200164129 APN 012-362-006-000 TRA No. 082-003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/23/2020 at 02:00PM, IE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FORECLOSURES as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/26/2018 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2018017726 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: JUVENCIO M. ADAME A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE 939 MAIN ST., EL CENTRO, CA 92243, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 12, BLOCK 46, OF TRACT 525, IN AN UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECIRDED IN BOOK 3, PAGE 1 OF FINAL MAPS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF IMPERIAL COUNTY. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1246 SAND HILL AVE , THERMAL, CA 92274 AKA 2430 SAND HILL AVE., THERMAL, CA 92274 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $66,259.40 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (909) 547-3599 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 1300193. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. 8/21/20 IE Business Solutions Foreclosures 3281 E. Guasti Road, 7th Flr Ste 700 Ontario, CA 91761 (909) 547-3599 Sale Information: (909) 547-3599 or www.stoxposting.com Ann Ector, Foreclosure Officer L760 Au29,S5,12
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Education Code Section 17390
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THE IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF A PRIORITY LIST OF USE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District will conduct a public hearing during its special meeting on September 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, to receive input from the community on the acceptable uses of the real property located at 2294 West Vaughn Rd, El Centro, California 92243, the former school site of Westside Elementary (hereafter, "Property"). Please take notice that consistent with the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting is being conducted virtually. Members of the public may attend the meeting and participate in the public hearing through Zoom using the following information:
Topic: Westside Advisory Committee Meeting Time: Sep 16, 2020 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86702196652?pwd=eC9aUnU3dnA1aElsNjBqZVNDMEhsdz09 Meeting ID: 867 0219 6652 Passcode: 944158 One tap mobile +16699006833,,86702196652#,,,,,,0#,,944158# US (San Jose) +12532158782,,86702196652#,,,,,,0#,,944158# US (Tacoma) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 867 0219 6652 Passcode: 944158
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of Education Code section 17390(b), the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District has established the following Priority Use List for the Property: 1. Sale of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 2. Ground Lease of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 3. Leave the Property as is. The purpose of the public hearing on September 16, 2020 is to provide the community the opportunity to provide input to the Advisory Committee on the acceptable uses of the Property. L763 S5,9
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU00152
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Francine S. Abina and Ulisses Cisneros filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Antonio Mateo Cisneros Proposed Name Mateo Antonio Cisneros
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 13, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 08-17-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L768 S5,12,19,26
