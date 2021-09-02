090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No.: C.377-044 APN: 049-181-014-000 Title Order No.: 18-224602 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: *MANUEL BUENROSTRO , JR.*, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC Recorded 9/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015019594 in book N/A, page N/A of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 9/16/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the north entrance to the county courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $181,316.34 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 675 SOUTH 5TH STREET BRAWLEY California 92227 A.P.N.: 049-181-014-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2468 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case C.377-044. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021:NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2468, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case C.377-044 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 8/12/2021 PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC 20750 Ventura Blvd. #100 Woodland Hills, California 91364 Sale Line: (800) 683-2468 Rita Terzyan, Trustee Sale Officer A-4733630 08/26/2021, 09/02/2021, 09/10/2021 L322 Au26,S2,10
090 Legal Ads|
September 23, 2021 8:30 a.m. Dial by Phone: #669-900-6833 Participant Code: 3534115 Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83593793543?pwd=bTJ1SWZ1akJVVWZoUUQ5L0UyR2dzQT09
Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted both as a meeting in the El Centro Council Chambers and as a teleconference pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20, which suspend certain requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act. Members of the public will be limited based on the max capacity of the room to accommodate "social distance" seating. The Public unless having an item on the agenda is encouraged to attend telephonically. Participation by Commissioners and staff will in part be at the City of El Centro Council Chambers and may also be accessed from remote locations. Public access and participation will be limited and controlled and may only be available telephonically if capacity of the room is met. Entrance to Council chamber will be first come and cease when max limit is reached. Submission of Public Comments: For those wishing to submit public comments at the Regular Commission meeting, comments on agendized or non-agendized items must be submitted by email to the Commission Clerk at pg@iclafco.com and shall be subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments made electronically or in person at any regular Commission meeting. Public comments must be received prior to the commencement of the Commission meeting in order to be accepted. Public comments submitted in accordance with these guidelines shall become part of the record of the regular Commission meeting
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION All supporting documentation is available for public review on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243.
1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of Consent Items: A. Minutes from May 27, 2021 B. Project Report update 4. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any action on any item not appearing on the agenda.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
5. A. Announcements by the Commissioners. B. Announcements by the Executive Officer. i. Annual Conference
DISCUSSION/ACTION/DIRECTION ITEM(S)
6. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Alternate Public Member vacancy 7. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding Assembly Bill 1021 8. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an update on Special District representation 9. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an update on the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District
L336 S2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.