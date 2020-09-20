090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE CALIFORNIA SCHOOL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION CHAPTER #726
The Board of Trustees of the Central Union High School District will conduct a Public Hearing on the Tentative Contract Agreement between the Central Union High School District and the California School Employees Association Chapter #726. This Public Hearing will be held as part of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees via Teleconference-Zoom Meeting at the following date/time/address:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Central Union High School District Office 351 Ross Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of the Tentative Agreement is available for review at the Central Union High School District Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (address listed above) and posted on the District's website (www.cuhsd.net) under the Human Resources Department. L779 S20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.