NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Education Code Section 17390 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THE IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF A PRIORITY LIST OF USE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY
Topic: Westside Advisory Committee Meeting Time: Sep 23, 2020 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86704670367?pwd=eU1DZmpMNE1nSFpLSnFxT0JMWklkUT09 Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987 One tap mobile +16699006833,,86704670367#,,,,,,0#,,439987# US (San Jose) +13462487799,,86704670367#,,,,,,0#,,439987# US (Houston) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbze1UOGcs
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District will conduct a public hearing during its special meeting on September 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, to receive input from the community on the acceptable uses of the real property located at 2294 West Vaughn Rd, El Centro, California 92243, the former school site of Westside Elementary (hereafter, "Property"). Please take notice that consistent with the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting is being conducted virtually. Members of the public may attend the meeting and participate in the public hearing through Zoom using the following information:
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86704670367?pwd=eU1DZmpMNE1nSFpLSnFxT0JMWklkUT09 Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to Education Code section 17390(b), the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District has established the following Priority Use List for the Property: 1. Sale of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 2. Ground Lease of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 3. Leave the Property as is. The purpose of the public hearing on September 23, 2020 is to provide the community the opportunity to provide input to the Advisory Committee on the acceptable uses of the Property. L774 S18,24
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MIGUEL A. MENDOZA CASE NUMBER EPR000734
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Miguel A. Mendoza A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez and Miguel A. Mendoza III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Maria E. Sanchez Valdez (Address): 1165 N. 19th Street. El Centro, CA 92243 (Telephone): (760) 592-1368
