090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS THE CITY OF IMPERIAL STATE OF CALIFORNIA Filter Media Replacement Project BID 2019-09
NNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for the above project shall be received in the offices of the City Clerk at the City of Imperial at 420 So. Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251, until 02:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on OCTOBER 08, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened on OCTOBER 08, 2019 at 02:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the City of Imperial located at 420 So. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251. The Contract for the work advertised shall be awarded to lowest responsible bidder. City reserves the right to reject all bids. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Contractor shall furnish all labor, material, equipment and services and perform and complete all work required for the FILTER MEDIA REPLACEMENT PROJECT as per the project Specifications. Bid packages are available on the City's website, www.cityofimperial.org. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: Contractor must have a California State Contractor's Class "A" license and all electrical work shall be performed by a C-10 State Contractor. A City of Imperial business license is required prior to start of project. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works projects (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and any not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. Notice to Bidders NB-1 APPRENTICES: Section 1777.5 requires the Contractor or Subcontractor employing tradesmen in any apprenticeable occupation to apply to the Joint Apprenticeship Committee nearest the site of the public works project and which administers the apprenticeship program in that trade for a certificate of approval. The certificate will also fix the ratio of apprentices to journeymen to be used in the performance of the contract. The Contractor is required to make contributions to funds established for the administration of apprenticeship programs if he employs registered apprentices or journeymen in any apprenticeable trade and if other Contractors on the public works site are making such contributions. Information relative to apprenticeship standards, contributions, wage schedules and other requirements may be obtained from the State Director of Industrial Relations or from the Division of Apprenticeship Standards. PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for work of a similar character in the locality in which this contract is to be performed, and not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for holiday and overtime work fixed as provided in Chapter 1 (commencing with Section 1720) Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, shall be paid to all workers employed on this public work. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay prevailing wages will be enforced. A copy of the applicable rate of per diem wages is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California. PAYMENT BOND: If the successful bid is in excess of $25,000, the successful bidder shall be required to post a payment bond in the amount of the bid in accordance with California Civil Code Section 3247. RETENTION: The City shall retain five (5%) percent of the Contract price. The retention shall be released (with the exception of one hundred fifty percent of any disputed amount) within sixty days after the date of completion of the work. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Pub. Cont. Code 22300, may be used by Contractor. RESOLUTION OF CLAIMS: Claims shall be managed as set forth in Public Contracts Code Section 20104 and 9204. Where there is conflict, the provisions of 9204 shall control. In general terms, Notice to Bidders NB-2 Said process contemplates a meet and confer procedure and non-binding mediation as a precursor to litigation. City will notify Contractor of any third party claims in accordance with Public Contracts Code 9201(b). City is entitled to recover its costs incurred in providing such notification (Public Contract Code 9201(c)). MISCELLANEOUS: All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to: City of Imperial Jackie Loper - Public Services Director 420 South Imperial Avenue Imperial, California 92251 760-427-4238 jloper@cityofimperial.org THE CITY OF IMPERIAL _______________________________ By: Stefan T. Chatwin, City Manager L158 S15,22
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS SAVANNA RANCH RETENTION BASIN FENCE CONSTRUCTION BID NO. 2019-08
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the offices of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 9:00 AM. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A Pre-Bid meeting will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the City of Imperial, City Hall located at 420 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, California 92251 to be followed by a Field Walk-through at the project site. The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals, as required by the contract documents for the construction of 465 LF 72" commercial grade brown privacy chain link fencing. As per Appendix D - Plan Specifications / Drawing CHL-01. Bid packages (CD's) are available at the City of Imperial, City Hall located at 420 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of $85.00 non-refundable fee ($100.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60- 4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Imperial in Imperial County, State of California. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain five (5%) percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside: ATTN: CITY CLERK SAVANNA RANCH RETENTION BASIN FENCE CONSTRUCTION BID NO. 2019-08 The Proposal should be delivered no later than 9;00 AM. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, addressed as follows: City of Imperial, City Hall - City Clerk 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251 Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, at (760) 457-5194 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org. Questions should be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019. Clarification desired by a proposer shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date RFPs are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider proposals received after the specified time and date. This bid proposal does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Proposal. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform the work. Dated this 18th day of September, 2019. THE CITY OF IMPERIAL ________________________________ By: Debra Jackson, City Clerk L171 S22,29
090 Legal Ads|
Ordinance Summary - Second Publication
SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EL
CENTRO REPEALING AND READOPTING CITY CODE CHAPTER 12 IN ITS ENTIRETY REGARDING MANDATORY COMMERCIAL AND MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL RECYCLING
The proposed ordinance: a) Revise and updates Chapter 12, which regulates the collection of solid waste within the City in cluding new definitions for organic materials that includes food waste, green waste, yard and wood waste. Collection locations and times do not change nor does the franchise holder change. b) Adds Article II to mandate separation of organic materials from other solid waste for multifamily and commercial uses and special events, unless otherwise exempt. c) Provide for additional charges where organic materials are not separated but are co-mingled with other waste. d) Defines the exemption from such mandatory separation for those multifamily or commercial uses producing less than 4 cubic yards of waste overall per week. e) Provides a verification process for exemption and allows a charge for that exemption to be is sued by the City. f) Prohibits scavenging of recyclables or other waste. A certified copy of the full text of this Ordinance No. 19-06 is available in the Office of the City Clerk. The El Centro City Council at its regular meeting of September 17, 2019, adopted the Ordinance. L172 S22
090 Legal Ads|
Ordinance Summary - Second Publication
SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO REPEALING AND READOPTING IN ITS ENTIRETY CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE XII REGARDING SECURITY AND FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS
The proposed ordinance: a) Revises and updates the regulations to obtain a security alarm permit from the El Centro Police Department or a fire alarm permit from the El Centro Fire Department. b) Requires that such permits be obtained annually. c) Requires notice if a person or business moves so that the permit can be updated. d) Revises the process for responding to false alarm and provides for a fee after the City's re sponse to the second false security or file alarm. e) Allows the City to terminate responses for false alarms. f) Confirms City authority to set fees for such City services and responses. A certified copy of the full text of this Ordinance No. 19-07 is available in the Office of the City Clerk. The El Centro City Council at its regular meeting of September 17, 2019, adopted the Ordinance L173 S22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.