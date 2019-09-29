090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS SAVANNA RANCH RETENTION BASIN FENCE CONSTRUCTION BID NO. 2019-08
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the offices of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 9:00 AM. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A Pre-Bid meeting will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the City of Imperial, City Hall located at 420 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, California 92251 to be followed by a Field Walk-through at the project site. The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals, as required by the contract documents for the construction of 465 LF 72" commercial grade brown privacy chain link fencing. As per Appendix D - Plan Specifications / Drawing CHL-01. Bid packages (CD's) are available at the City of Imperial, City Hall located at 420 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of $85.00 non-refundable fee ($100.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60- 4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Imperial in Imperial County, State of California. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain five (5%) percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside: ATTN: CITY CLERK SAVANNA RANCH RETENTION BASIN FENCE CONSTRUCTION BID NO. 2019-08 The Proposal should be delivered no later than 9;00 AM. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, addressed as follows: City of Imperial, City Hall - City Clerk 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251 Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, at (760) 457-5194 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org. Questions should be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019. Clarification desired by a proposer shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date RFPs are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider proposals received after the specified time and date. This bid proposal does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Proposal. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform the work. Dated this 18th day of September, 2019. THE CITY OF IMPERIAL ________________________________ By: Debra Jackson, City Clerk L171 S22,29
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear comments from the public regarding a Variance Permit (VAR19-04). The applicant is proposing to build a room addition to the existing house and an accessory dwelling unit. The Variance is being requested to grant the deviation from the ordained setback requirements for the "side-yard setback" on the east side of the property. The proposed project is to be located at 204 W 5th Street; Imperial, CA 92251; more specifically known as APN#: 064-135-001. The project is Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act via the following categorical exemptions: 15301(e.) and 15303(a.). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L189 S29
