1. ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Heber Public Utility District 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Heber Public Utility District - Recreation Center Project will be received by the Heber Public Utility District 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA 92249 until 2:00 pm (prevailing local time) on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and then at said office in the Heber Public Utility District will be publicly opened and read aloud. Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) proposes to construct a Recreational Center within a HPUD owned lot (65 feet by 110 feet rectangular lot) located at 156 Littlefield Way, Heber, California. The construction project will include minor demolition, grading, and construction of a metal building to serve as the Recreational Center Building. The proposed metal building will be 40-feet by 40-feet (1,600 square feet) and will include a large main room with partitioned office, storage room, and restroom facilities. The contractor will be required to provide all of the building's design drawings and calculations to meet the current building code requirements. The contractor will be responsible for securement of the Building Permit through the County of Imperial's Planning and Development Services Department. Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained at the office of Heber Public Utility District located at 1078 Dogwood Road, suite 103, Heber, CA 92249; Phone Number (760)-482-2440 upon the nonrefundable payment of $100.00 for each set. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Heber Public Utility District office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm; and the office of the Engineer, The Holt Group, Inc, 1601 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243; Phone (760)-337-3883, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. A Prebid Conference for prospective Bidders will be held at the Heber Public Utility District Office, located at 1078 Dogwood Road, Heber, CA 92249 at 10:00 am (prevailing local time), on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. This conference is to inform bidders, subcontractors, and suppliers of project requirements. Bidders attendance at this conference is not mandatory. Prospective Bidders shall be licensed Contractors in the State of California and shall be skilled and regularly engaged in the general class or type of work called for under the Contract. Each Bidder shall have a Class A or Class B California Contractor's license. All contractors and subcontractors who bid or work on a public works project must register and pay an annual fee to the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) per SB 854. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This is a Public Works Project subject to the rate of prevailing wages as established by the State of California DIR. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. All contractors and subcontractors must furnish electronic certified payroll records directly to the Labor Commissioner (aka California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement). The contractor will comply with all provisions of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and of the rules, regulations and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor. __9/18/2019___ ___Raquel R. Carrillo__________________ (Date) Raquel R. Carrillo, Clerk of the Board L176 S23,30
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001010
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Susana Mayte Tolentino Chacon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Alexandrina Zamarripa Tolentino Proposed Name Maria Alexandrina Tolentino Chacon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 08, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 8-12-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
APN: 053-304-004-000 OTHER: 5939089 TS-190602 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/27/2012 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Sergio Escareno, a single man Recorded on 10/03/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-022985, of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 6/06/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-009812 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 10/07/2019 At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 at 2:00 p.m. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purposed to be: 272 East Heil Avenue, El Centro, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $30,264.86 (estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call telephone number for information regarding the trustee's sale 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 190602 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION CALL : 916-939-0772 C/O C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as said Trustee. 2020 CAMINO DEL RIO N. #230 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA 92108 (619) 297-6740 DATE: 9/06/2019 KIMBERLY CURRAN TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER NPP0360537 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 09/16/2019, 09/23/2019, 09/30/2019 L156 S16,23,30
Combined Notice of NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT and NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
September 30, 2019 City of El Centro Community Services Department 1249 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 (760) 337-4543 This Notice shall satisfy the above-cited two separate but related procedural notification requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of El Centro. On or about October 16, 2019, the City of El Centro will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Los Angeles Field Office for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as the Carlos Aguilar Field 2 Improvements Project, in El Centro, California. The purpose of the project is the installation of a new soccer field complete with irrigation system, demolition of the restroom building located between the playground and soccer field one, construction of new restroom and concession building directly northwest of the current restroom building, playground equipment, park benches, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles, landscaping, perimeter fencing, decomposed granite walking path and new concrete sidewalks to comply with ADA requirements. The scope of work will also include the relocation of the existing basketball court, parking lot improvements, alley reconstruction and off-site sidewalk/driveway improvements along Pico Avenue. The construction of the project consists of hazardous material abatement.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of El Centro has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (EER) on file at 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of El Centro, Division of Economic Development, 1249 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. All comments received by October 15, 2019 will be considered by the City of El Centro prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
The City of El Centro certifies to the HUD Los Angeles Field Office that Marcela Piedra, in her capacity as City Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's acceptance of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and allows the City of El Centro to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and the City of El Centro's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submissions date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if it is on one of the following bases: (a) certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of El Centro; (b) the City of El Centro omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to HUD (Attn: Field Environmental Officer), Los Angeles Field Office at 300 N. Los Angeles Street, Suite 4054, Los Angeles, CA 90012 or by fax (213) 894-8129. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Marcela Piedra City Manager
