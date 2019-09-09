090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001010
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Susana Mayte Tolentino Chacon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Alexandrina Zamarripa Tolentino Proposed Name Maria Alexandrina Tolentino Chacon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 08, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 8-12-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DEMONSTRATION OF THE OCCURRENCE OF THREE EXCEPTIONAL EVENTS (EE)
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (Air District) has prepared three Draft Exceptional Event (EE) Demonstrations, which support the requested exclusion of measured 24-hour concentrations at the Air District air monitoring sites. Listed below by date, site and concentration as measured by a continuous Federal Equivalent Method monitor (FEM) are the three Draft EE's. January 20, 2018 February 11, 2018 Brawley-163 g/m3; Calexico -225 g/m3 Calexico-172 g/m3; February 19, 2018 Brawley-224 g/m3; Calexico-182 g/m3; El Centro-230 g/m3; Niland-193 g/m3 The public and all interested parties are encouraged to review and comment on the three Draft EE's listed above. These demonstrations provide the supporting evidence that on the days indicated for 2018 Air District air monitors were affected by transported elevated levels of particulate matter of an aerodynamic size less than 10 microns (PM10). Winds, associated with a weather event suspended and transported PM10 into the region affecting areas within San Diego, Riverside, Yuma and Imperial counties. The three Draft EE's provide the scientific justification for the requested exclusions. The Air District is soliciting and accepting comments for 30 days commencing the date of the publication of this notice. The final closing date for submitting comments is October 10, 2019 by close of business. The three Draft EE's for the days listed above are available for download at the Air District website at https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/public-notices/ (under Public Notices; Exceptional Events). To view a hard copy of any of the four Draft EE's, please visit the Air Pollution Control District office at 150 S. 9th Street, El Centro. Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to call our office between 8am and 5pm at (442) 265-1800 and ask for Monica N. Soucier. L150 S9
