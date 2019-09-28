090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000612 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY ENVIRONMENTAL 702 E. Heil Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
18500 North Allied Way Phoenix, AZ 85054 3) Full Name of Registrant: Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. Residence Address: 18500 North Allied Way Phoenix, AZ 85054
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/01/2004
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2064979
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eileen B. Schuler, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/27/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/26/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L146 S7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000571 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRESH & CLEAN MOBILE CAR WASH 765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Emmanuel M Castaneda Residence Address: 765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 562- 0614
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/13/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/12/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Emmanuel Castaeda declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Emmanuel Castaneda
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/12/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L148 S7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after October 11, 2019, at 9:00am on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at 121 Hacienda Dr, Calexico, Ca 92231 Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Esteban Sanudo F18 Alejandra Jimenez E06 Jose Carrillo E137 Wendy Perez A10 Irlanda Mora B47 Jose Carmona L02 Manuel Pacheco L09 Lesley Rios C61 Leonor Preciado H130 Richard Soto E35 David Olvera E27 Jose Ramirez C29 Marceline De Freitas B29 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L191 S28,O4
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF EL CENTRO WATER TREATMENT PLANT PLAN DE LIMPIEZA PROPUESTO AVISO DE PERODO DE COMENTARIO PBLICO DE 30 DAS 3010 SOUTH 8TH STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
QUE SE PROPONE? El Departamento de Control de Sustancias Txicas (DTSC, por sus siglas en ingls) lo invita a revisar y comentar el plan de limpieza propuesto para la Planta de tratamiento de agua de la Ciudad de El Centro, conocida como el antiguo campo de capacitacin de Armas de fuego de las fuerzas del orden pblico. DTSC alienta la participacin pblica en el proceso de toma de decisiones e invita al pblico a revisar y comentar sobre el Plan de trabajo de accin de eliminacin (RAW). Antes de tomar una determinacin final sobre el borrador RAW, DTSC revisar y responder por escrito a todos los comentarios pblicos. Se proporcionar un documento de Respuesta a los comentarios a todos aquellos que presentaron comentarios pblicos y a aquellos que solicitaron una copia. Tambin se colocar una copia de la Respuesta a los comentarios en los repositorios de informacin. Para revisar todos los documentos relacionados, visite nuestro sitio web: www.dtsc.ca.gov. El perodo de comentarios pblicos de 30 das es del 27 de septiembre de 2019 al 26 de octubre de 2019. Los comentarios escritos deben enviarse por correo postal o postal a ms tardar el 26 de octubre de 2019 y enviarse a: Xihong (Scarlett) Zhai, Gerente de Proyecto DTSC, 5796 Corporate Avenue , Cypress, CA 90630 o enve un correo electrnico a Xihong.Zhai@dtsc.ca.gov. PARA MAS INFORMACIN? El borrador del Permiso, la Notificacin de Exencin y otros documentos relacionados con la instalacin estn disponibles en las siguientes ubicaciones: El Centro Library 1140 N Imperial Ave, DTSC File Room El Centro, CA 92243 5796 Corporate Avenue (760) 337-4565 Cypress, CA 90630-4732 Monday - Thursday: 9 am - 7 pm (714) 484-5337 Call for an appointment Friday: 9 am - 5 pm Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5 pm. Saturday: 9 am - 1 pm / Sunday: Closed O visite el sitio web de DTSC Envirostor en: https://www.envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report.asp?global_id=60002387 A quin contactar para ms informacin: Xihong (Scarlett) Zhai Elsa Lopez Para consultas relacionadas con DTSC Project Manager DTSC Public Participation Specialist los medios: 5796 Corporate Avenue 9211 Oakdale Avenue Barbara Zumwalt Cypress, CA 90630 Chatsworth, CA 91311 DTSC Public Information Officer (714)484-5316 (818)717-6566 P.O. Box 806 Xihong.Zhai@dtsc.ca.gov Elsa.Lopez@dtsc.ca.gov Sacramento, CA 95812-0806 (916) 445-2964 barbara.zumwalt@dtsc.ca.gov L193 S28
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF EL CENTRO WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROPOSED CLEANUP PLAN NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD 3010 SOUTH 8TH STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
What is being proposed? The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) invites you to review and comment on the proposed cleanup plan for City of El Centro Water treatment Plant known as the Former Law Enforcement Firearms training range. DTSC encourages public participation in the decision-making process and invites the public to review and comment on the Removal Action Workplan (RAW). Before making a final determination on the draft RAW, DTSC will review and respond in writing to all public comments. A Response to Comments document will be provided to all those who submitted public comments and to those who request a copy. A copy of the Response to Comments will also be placed in the information repositories. To review all related documents, please visit our web site: www.dtsc.ca.gov. The 30- day public comment period is from September 27, 2019 to October 26, 2019. Written comments must be postmarked or emailed no later than October 26, 2019 and sent to: Xihong (Scarlett) Zhai, DTSC Project Manager, 5796 Corporate Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630, or email to Xihong.Zhai@dtsc.ca.gov. WHERE DO I GET INFORMATION? The draft Permit, Notice of Exemption and other related documents to the facility are available at the following locations: El Centro Library 1140 N Imperial Ave, DTSC File Room El Centro, CA 92243 5796 Corporate Avenue (760) 337-4565 Cypress, CA 90630-4732 Monday - Thursday: 9 am - 7 pm (714) 484-5337 Call for an appointment Friday: 9 am - 5 pm Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5 pm. Saturday: 9 am - 1 pm Sunday: Closed Or visit the DTSC Envirostor website at: https://www.envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report.asp?global_id=60002387 Who to contact for more information: Xihong (Scarlett) Zhai Elsa Lopez For media related inquiries, DTSC Project Manager DTSC Public Participation Specialist please contact: 5796 Corporate Avenue 9211 Oakdale Avenue Barbara Zumwalt Cypress, CA 90630 Chatsworth, CA 91311 DTSC Public Information Officer (714)484-5316 (818)717-6566 P.O. Box 806 Xihong.Zhai@dtsc.ca.gov Elsa.Lopez@dtsc.ca.gov Sacramento, CA 95812-0806 (916) 445-2964 barbara.zumwalt@dtsc.ca.gov L194 S28
