Ordinance Summary - Second Publication SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO ADDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 7, ARTICLE XX REQUIRING REGISTRATION, MAINTENANCE AND SECURITY OF VACANT BUILDINGS; AND AMENDING SECTION 1-12 INCREASING POSSIBLE ADMINISTRATIVE FINES
The proposed ordinance: a) Adds provisions to the City Code to require the registration within 30 days of all vacant residential and commercial buildings and vacant lots whether or not the property is subject to foreclosure or has possible public nuisance issues such as trash accumulation, damaged or broken structures or unauthorized occupants. The initial registration is without cost to the responsible party. b) Requires annual renewal of such registration. c) Requires that such vacant buildings and lots be monitored monthly and kept in the same condition as surrounding properties. d) Provides for increased monetary penalties through administrative citations of up to $1000/day or failure to register or maintain the property. e) Allows City abatement of sub-standard properties at the owner's expense. A certified copy of the full text of this Ordinance No. 20-01 is available in the Office of the City Clerk. The El Centro City Council at its regular meeting of April 7, 2020 adopted the Ordinance. L557 A12
