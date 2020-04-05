090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Conditional Use Permit 19_06- Justo Felix Trucking Facility located at 2475 Clark Road. The applicant is requesting to appeal the decision the Planning Commission made on March 11th, 2020 to revoke the exiting Conditional Use Permit (19_06), deny the request for a time extension, and amendments to the existing conditions of approval. The time extension is needed to finish the improvements required for the facility to continue operating, that are tied to an existing conditional use permit, allowing the operation of a trucking facility located at 2475 Clark Road; Imperial, CA 92251. If the appeal for the time extension is not granted by the City Council, revocation of the Conditional Use Permit will be final. The project has an existing certified Negative Declaration under the California Environmental Quality Act. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing, email, or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. If sending an email regarding the project please email to: cityclerk@cityofimperial.org Debra Jackson City Clerk L552 A5
