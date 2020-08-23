090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, the Imperial Irrigation District, County of Imperial, State of California, declares that the following monetary sums have been held and have remained unclaimed for at least three years. In accordance with Government Code Sections 50050-50056, the monetary sums listed below will become the property of the Imperial Irrigation sixteenth (16) day of October, 2020, a date not less than forty-five (45) days nor more than sixty (60) days after first publication on this Notice. Any party of interest may, prior to the date designated herein above, file a claim with the Imperial Irrigation District which includes the claimants name, address, amount of claim, the grounds on which the claim is founded and supporting documentation. Supporting documentation to confirm identity consist of copies of drivers license, social security card or taxpayer identification number and business entity records. The Treasurer may accept or reject the claim. If rejected by the Treasurer, the party submitting the claim may, within 30 days of receiving notice of rejection, file and serve on the Imperial Irrigation District Treasurer a verified complaint seeking to recover all, or a designated part, of the unclaimed funds. Claim forms are available at Imperial Irrigation District, 333 Barioni Blvd, Imperial, CA 92251or at www.iid.com. Power Accounts NAME AMOUNT 1800 BUNKBED 198.33 2037 HOMEOWNERS ASSN 50.24 A & N QUALITY BUILDERS INC 152.46 ABDELAZIZ ALSAMARH 25.81 ACC INDIO, LLC 50.83 ADRIANA ALVAREZ TAVIZON 68.16 AGUSTIN RIOS ALCALA 104.89 ALEX P MOREWOOD 2408.5 ALMA E CASTRO 160.62 AMANDA GALVAN 117.84 AMELIA FRANKLIN 233.61 ANA GONZALEZ 201.17 ANA MARIA PATINO 63 ANDREA SPIRTOS 20.16 ANGELA MARQUEZ MARRON 16.67 ANTHONY JIMENEZ 78.32 ANTONIO ESPINOZA PADILLA 142.37 ARMANDO JIMENEZ DBA INTERNATIO 24.73 ASSOC BUSINESS SERV INC 15.25 ASSOCIATED DESERT NEWSPAPERS I 51.37 BENITA AGUILAR 25 BERTHA ALBA 229.44 BERTHA ALICIA ALCANTAR 97.92 CACTUS JACK'S BAR & GRILL 1041.47 CALIFORNIA BIO-MASS INC 5301.81 CARLA BAUTISTA 40.57 CARNITAS TACO SHACK 396.45 CLAUDIA GOMEZ 151.21 CLAUDIA LOPEZ 104.34 COLBI JOHNSON 314.99 CONSUELO CISNEROS MARTINEZ 35.92 CRYSTAL ARRIAGA VALENCIA 55.95 CUTTING EDGE TOO 281.32 DAMARIS GARCIA 78.44 DANA ANYAN 350 DANIELA HERNANDEZ 96.65 DANITZA RODRIGUEZ 39.56 DAVID JOHNSON 37.05 DAVID P VILLARREAL 185.22 DAVID S DILLON 20.72 DAVID SAENZ 123.8 DE DE CHAVEZ 18.09 DECON LLC 80.73 DELMAR PIERCE 123.51 DENA SHELDON 99 DENISE CORTEZ 40.13 DESERT GARDEN APTS 44 DIANA HERNANDEZ 72.05 DOLEX DOLLAR EXPRESS, INC 37.37 DOLORES GAMBOA 164.84 DOYLE K AND LOIS CROSS 324 ED SAVAGE 44.76 EDGAR OMAR GALINDO 516.39 EINO HAULLEY 25 ELEODORA M ROMERO 31.13 ELLIOT MENDELSON 535.97 ELMER HERNANDEZ 18.62 ELVIRA ZAMORA 72.21 EMILIA GARCIA RAMIREZ 70.04 EMILY RAMIREZ 37.89 ENRIQUE AMEZCUA-CEBALLOS 26.36 ERICKA CHAVEZ 171.72 ERNEST M TORRES 39.65 FRANCISCO RUANO 25 GAIL JONES 430.99 GENARO VARGAS 50 GENTIVA HEALTH SERVICES INC 49.11 GERALYN JUDY VACKERS 93.34 GILBERT FERNANDEZ 25 GISELA BOETTCHER 16.02 G-MAC DEVELOPMENT 25 GUSTAVO A TEMBLADOR 50.92 GUSTAVO RAMOS 53.88 HANS SEIDLITZ 65.15 HELEN MEDINA 32.6 HENRY GHIOTTO 15.13 HOLLY OLIVAS 257.95 HOME TECH BUILDERS INC 49.49 HUMBERTO JR LIMON 25 HUMBERTO OBET MONTIEL 166.02 IAN BROWN 184.72 IMELDA FELIPE 70.21 IRLANDA MORA 53.41 JACK AARON PAUL ALBERTSON 281.24 JAMES PATRICK DILLON 87.38 JANEL ANN THOMPSON 95.4 JASON D MARTINEZ 15.72 JAVIER F COVARUBIAS 84.07 JESSICA GUTIERREZ 82.54 JESUS SANCHEZ VALENCIA 61.88 JILL HODGES 95.29 JOANN BUCK 496 JOHN E MALONE 91.69 JOHN REYNOLDS 494.59 JOHNANN McILWAIN 7800 JON JUHLIN 168.4 JON WILLIS 146.02 JONELL HILL 70.94 JOSE ANDRES LEYVA 250.14 JOSE LUIS SANDOVAL 676.54 JOSE MEJIA 15.35 JOSE PEREZ SILVA 191.6 JOSE RAMIREZ SALAMANCA 159.12 JOSE RAMON SANCHEZ ORNELAS 261.96 JOSEPH LIMON 31.39 JUAN CARLOS LUA 146.84 JUAN CARLOS ROJAS 123.8 JUDITH ANN BARONE-BERALDO 70.14 JULIETA R ESTRADA 50.46 JULIETTE BARRILE 43.8 JY HARVESTING 51.71 KARINA HERNANDEZ 233.43 KARL K KRAMER 35.15 KENITA ENSWORTH 39.59 KENNETH MATTHIAS 74 KRISTINA CARRILLO 48.71 KRISTY OAUZON 198.45 LANG CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMEN 54.1 LARRY SAMOSS 81.42 LAW OFFICE OF HOWARD L RASCH 58.41 LEAH PUYOT 143.42 LEE ROY MCFADDEN 347.33 LEN BRYANT 247.72 LEROY SEILER 147.17 LESLEE STARLING 19.94 LESLIE SCRIVENER 22.05 LIANE PETRI 37.98 LILIANA G CASTANEDA 150.55 LINDSAY WHITMAN 44.07 LUIS VALENCIA 100 M L LACY 87.81 MANUEL PARADA 23.99 MAP DEVELOPMENT 390.74 MARAGARET TOMAINO 148.23 MARCO TELLEZ 61.42 MARGARET BUDNIK 130.51 MARGARITA MORENO 274.83 MARGARITO SOTO 57.72 MARIA DE JESUS SANTANA 17.86 MARIA FIGUEROA 60.46 MARIA HUTCHESON 277.69 MARIA LUISA CAMPOS 25 MARIA LUISA SERRATO 411.75 MARIA MAGDALENA CABRERA CRUZ 64.73 MARIA S VALADEZ 41.5 MARIA SOLEDAD JIMENEZ 132.76 MARIO MACIAS 17.28 MARIO RESENDIZ 47.55 MARISA MADRIGAL 107.16 MARISELA CARDOZA 28.43 MARK SCHNEIDER 91.71 MARK WOLFE 121.38 MARTHA MENDEZ MEZA 45.82 MARTIN A GARCIA 86.1 MARTIN CADAM 168.03 MARTIN HOCHFELD 146.36 MARY E BALDWIN'PEPITONE 54.67 MATRIX IMAGING PRODUCTS, INC 88.81 MELINDA DEWEGELI 536.38 MERLE ROGERS 42.57 MILDRED ELOIS RANDOLPH 486.48 MIRANDA MUELA 36.8 MONICA MUNGUIA 25 MONISA NICOLE LOPEZ 40.67 MONTCLAIR VILLAGE PARTNERS, LL 84.01 NAAN HOUSE 1024.72 NANCY CARON 309.48 NASSER ALEMAM 23.33 NATASHA ORTIZ GARCIA 41.75 NAVAL SPEC WARFARE GROUP 1 129.03 NOHEMI MARTINEZ 57.3 NOLA SETZER 145.1 OSCAR HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ 128.81 PACIFIC WATERMARKE, LLC 96.89 PATRICK LUCAS 137.18 PAUL W RIGHTMER 45.69 PAULINE ZINN 1742.2 PBC ACQUISITIONS V LLC 1,400 PEDRO VALLADARES 120.44 PETE CERVANTES 111.02 PIMENTEL GROUP INC 923.77 PUEBLO DISTRIBUTING 80.35 PUERTA AZUL PARTNERS LLC 1,107.14 RAMIRO SOTO RAZO 64.84 RANCHO HOUSING 91.18 RAY HARWELL 42.93 RAYMOND DAMAZO 21.28 RICHARD SOBARZO 22.69 ROEL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 22.24 ROLANDO ENRIQUEZ GARCIA 30 ROMELIA HERRERA DE LA TORRE 136.94 RONALD BRIGGS 159.62 ROSE MARY GUERRA DRISCOLL 769.41 RUBEN GONZALEZ GRANO 50 RUTH V JONES 326.33 SA CALIFORNIA INC 324.72 SAL G ALONZO 143.18 SALOME CORONEL 33.48 SALVADOR CONTRERAS 275.24 SEAN CAHAN 50.48 SEAN ROMANO 133.87 SERAFIN ARTEAGA GUADALAJARA 79.77 SERGIO FLORES HURTADO 42.37 SERGIO M ROJAS GONZALEZ 18.94 SID J PETERSON 483.73 STACEY HUNTER 101.05 STEPHEN DENHAM 25 STEVE ESTRADA 131.01 STEVEN BAKER 23.58 SUSAN JOYCE 63.1 TAO YU WANG 77.3 TCA INVESTMENTS LLC 451.24 TECHNICOMM INDUSTRIES 859.88 TED OPERHALL 21.92 TERESA CRAWFORD 21.22 TERRA FAMILY LIVING TRUST 26.89 THE PRUNER LIVING TRUST LISA A 622.29 THYRZA SEGAL 94.53 TIFFANY LOVE 173.26 TL HOLDINGS, LLC 168.26 TODD DELONG 79.35 TOM CONELLI 36.07 TONY SANCHEZ 75 TORO TORO SUSHI BAR AND GRILL 2,745.66 TRINIDAD DOMINGUEZ 48.6 UNION HELP 79.54 US NAILS 651.11 VALERIE RODRIGUEZ 237.22 VALERIE RUIZ 100.28 VELMA G WELSH 139.16 VICENTE G ESPEJEL 28.28 VIOLET DURAN 83.07 VSB PARTNERS LLC 33.61 WANDA D MAGANA 37.31 WARREN LISTON 70.14 WILLIAM GUILLERMO FRANCES LEWI 103.19 WILLIAM JOSEPH COSTINE 147.93 WM EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL CORP 90 YOLANDA MOLINA 53.43 YOUNG SOON KO 22.89 ZENA VEVAINA 36.32 ZETTA L GOODWIN 31.18 ZOEY GORDON 147.78 Micellaneous Accounts Name Amount SUNGEVITY 536 CARPE SOLARIS 1,072 LA XREME 536 SMART ENERGY SOLAR 536 SOLAR CITY 536 ADOBE HOLDINGS INC 1200 CORAL POWER LLC 642.51 FIRST PACIFICA ROYAL VISTA II 1000 LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE 155.09 MONARCH MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC 50 BROOKFIELD 101 RANCH LLC 6,056.68 Accounts Payable Name Amount SIMMONS,MARGUERITE H. 589.42 SPEIDEL, ROBERT G. 135.61 Unclaimed total credits under unidentified payor $2,092.53 L745 Au23,30
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE
On or after August 27, 2020, Ted De Vesta, Administrator of the Estate of William Scurlock, will sell at private sale, to the highest and best bidder, subject to confirmation by the court, the real property located at 1885 Derrick Road, El Centro, California, legally described as: That portion of the Southwest quarter of Track 68 in Township 16 South, Range 12 East, S.B.M., as per plat of United States Land Office at Los Angeles, California, further described as follows: Beginning at a point of the East line of said Southwest quarter of Track 68 at the intersection of said East line and the North line of the railroad right of way; as said railroad right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence West 300 feet along the North line of said railroad right of way; thence North and parallel with the East line of said Southwest quarter of said Track 68 to a point which is 114 feet South of the South line of the right of way of U.S. Highway 80 as said highway right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence East 48 feet and parallel with said South line of the right of way for U.S. Highway 80 to the Northeasterly line of that certain parcel of land conveyed to Grant I. Scott and Grant H. Scott by deed dated December 23, 1947 and recorded January 26, 1948 in Book 697 at page 97 of Official Records as Document No. 17; thence Southeasterly along said Northeasterly line to the point of beginning. Bids, offers, or request to inspect this property must be in writing and delivered to Childers & Associates, attorney for Ted De Vesta, at his office, 1430 Broadway Street, El Centro, CA 92243, on or before August 27, 2020. The specific terms of the sale are set forth in writing and may be inspected at the office of Childers and Associates, who reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For more information contact Childers and Associates at (760)353-3484. L750 Au20,23,26
