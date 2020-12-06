090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District ("Air District") Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the County Administration Board Chambers, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, to consider the issuance of an order for abatement or stipulated order for abatement to the Imperial Irrigation District ("IID") to establish requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea. A copy of the petition will be available for inspection at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243, or on the Air District's website, https://apcd.imperialcounty.org no later than December 8, 2020.
*Remote Virtual Participation Only*
Pursuant to Governor Newson's Executive Orders N-25-20 (March 12, 2020), N-29-20, (March 17, 2020) and N-33-20 (March 19, 2020), to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID 19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily not be providing in-person participation. The Hearing Board will make available the hearing via video conferencing and by telephone. Please follow the instructions below to join the meeting remotely.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR ELECTRONIC PARTICIPATION: Join Zoom Meeting - from PC, Laptop or Phone https://zoom.us/j/97611478650 Meeting ID: 976 1147 8650 Teleconference Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 LISTEN-ONLY OPTION: http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Anyone interested in the establishment of requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea is invited to attend via zoom or phone and be heard. If, in the future, you wish to challenge the above in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues which you or someone else raised orally at this public hearing or in written correspondence received by the Hearing Board at or before the meeting on December 18, 2020. (if written material is to be presented to the Hearing Board eight [8] copies must be submitted to the Clerk of the Board). All interested persons desiring to present evidence will be able to provide comments through telephone or Zoom connection. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Cassi Justice Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: December 2, 2020 L890 D6
