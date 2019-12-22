090 Legal Ads|
OPEN LIST OF APPOINTIVE OFFICES FOR THE CITY OF EL CENTRO PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE CHAPTER 11 COMMENCING WITH SECTION 54972 - TERMS EXPIRING IN 2020 AND THOSE WHO SERVE AT THE WILL OF THE CITY COUNCIL
ALL BOARD MEMBERS AND COMMISSIONERS ARE REQUIRED TO FILE A STATEMENT OF ECONOMIC INTEREST AND PURSUANT TO AB 1234 ATTEND AN ETHICS TRAINING COURSE (every two years). L. Diane Caldwell Dated: December 17, 2019 City Clerk L366 D22
