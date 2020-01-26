090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The Planning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed General Plan Amendment, Zone Change, Conditional Use Permit and a Class 32 Categorical Exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act, initiated by the applicant: Castillo Construction Company. The proposal is to change the land use and zoning designations for one (1) parcel known as Assessor Parcel Number: 064-151-002 and legally described as: LOTS 11 & 12 & POR LOTS 4 5 6 & 10 BLK 116 TSTE OF IMPERIAL. There proposed Zone Change and General Plan Amendment are proposed to be from R-1 (Residential Single-Family) to C-1 (Commercial Neighborhood). The Conditional Use Permit would be to allow the use of Automobile and or truck services at the location. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L422 J26
