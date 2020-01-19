090 Legal Ads|
NOTICES OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR & FAMILY CAREGIVER SERVICES
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) is seeking proposals to establish, expand, or enhance social services to Imperial County residents, ages 60 and older. Public, private nonprofit, and private-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply. An approximate total of $666,578 is available for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Request for proposal and grant application materials may be obtained at the Imperial County Purchasing Department, 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, beginning January 17, 2020. All proposals must be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent at the Imperial County Purchasing Department, no later than 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020. A Letter of Intent to apply for funds must be submitted by no later than Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging announces the following service categories will be funded under Title IIIB, IIIC1, IIIC2, IIID and IIIE of the Older American's Act: Congregate Meals $284,918, Home Delivered Meals $196,134, Nutrition Consultant (Registered Dietitian) $16,659, Senior Legal Services $44,693, Family Caregiver Service Program (FCSP) Legal Service $21,793, Senior Health Services $19,336, Respite Care $15,906, and Family Caregiver Service Program (FCSP) Respite Care $67,139. Please note: The funding of categories in these amounts is subject to: Change according to funding available from the Older Americans' Act and Older Californians' Act final funding allocations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and, Review and approval by the full Imperial County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. For more information concerning the Request for Proposals (RFP), contact Rosie Blankenship, Public Administrator/ ICAAA Director, at the office of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, 778 West State Street, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-7000. L403 J17,19,24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.