INVITATION FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of El Centro is requesting proposals from qualified professionals to provide architectural/engineering and project management services for new police facilities. Firms interested in providing Architectural and Engineering Services (A/E) relating to the project are encouraged to submit proposals.
The RFP Documents are entitled: "Request for Proposals (RFP) for City of El Centro Police Station Project Architectural / Engineering Services"
OBTAINING DOCUMENTS:
The RFP documents may be obtained by visiting the City website at www.cityofelcentro.org and navigating to "DOING BUSINESS > BIDS & PROPOSALS > PUBLIC WORKS (PLANET BIDS)" DEADLINE Bidders are requested to submit their proposal before 5:00 p.m. August 14, 2020 to the following:
CITY OF EL CENTRO Attn: Public Works Department 1249 West Main Street El Centro CA 92243
