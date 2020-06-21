090 Legal Ads|
BARD WATER DISTRICT
Surplus Equipment Sealed Bid Auction June 22-26 For Auction Detail, List of Auction Items, Viewing Details and Bidding Instructions Visit our Website at: https://bardwaterdistrict. com/news/ NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial- City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will consider a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment of the Imperial General Plan to Ordinance No. 610 to Sections 24.16.030, 24.16.050, and 24.15.080 and Chapter 3 of the Imperial Municipal Code. The proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment will allow for previously prohibited signs to be permitted and add new definitions to the ordinance. The following amendments are Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15183. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the City Council meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the City Council meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 2. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L664 Jn21
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial- City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will consider a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to Chapter 15 of the Imperial Municipal Code and a Zoning Text Amendment to Section 24.05.120. The proposed Ordinance Text Amendment will allow for Adult Cannabis uses with an approved Conditional Use Permit and outline the permitting and enforcement process for the operations. The following amendments are Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15332. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the City Council meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the City Council meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 2. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L665 Jn21
