090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
ICOE is requesting proposals for the procurement of an office-wide Print Management Solution applicable to several of ICOE facilities. Such a solution shall be used to improve efficiencies and standardize copy/print devices throughout the organization. It is the winning Bidders responsibility to determine the specific hardware, software, accessories, and services required to deliver a fully-functional system. RFP can be found on this link: http://bit.ly/38LjOPd L534 M22,29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.