090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS THE CITY OF IMPERIAL STATE OF CALIFORNIA Clark Lift Station Wetwell Rehabilitation BID 2020-02
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for the above project shall be received in the offices of the City Clerk at the City of Imperial at 420 So. Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251, until 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on March 31, 2020. Bids will be publicly opened on March 31, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or as soon thereafter as possible, at the City of Imperial located at 420 So. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA 92251. The Contract for the work advertised shall be awarded to lowest responsible bidder. City reserves the right to reject all bids. A mandatory pre-bid site tour will be conducted on March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Bidders attending the site tour shall meet at the site, located just east of Clark Road on Aten Road, Imperial CA no later than fifteen (15) minutes prior to the scheduled site tour. Only bidders attending the pre-bid site tour shall be allowed to submit a bid. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Contractor shall furnish all labor, material, equipment and services to perform and complete all work required for the Project as per the Project Specifications. The project will generally include the following: 1. Isolation of Wetwell by plugging all pipe connections. 2. Draining and cleaning of Wetwell, and protection of existing pumps and piping. 3. Surface preparation and coating of Wetwell walls and floor. 4. Removal of pipe plugs and return of pump station to service. Contractor shall be responsible to verify operability of pumps and level control system. Bid packages are available on the City's website, www.cityofimperial.org. Engineer's Estimate for this Project is $40,000. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: Contractor must have a California State Contractor's license suitable for the work to be performed. A City of Imperial business license is required prior to start of project. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works projects (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not property licensed any not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. APPRENTICES: Section 1777.5 requires the Contractor or Subcontractor employing tradesmen in any apprenticeable occupation to apply to the Joint Apprenticeship Committee nearest the site of the public works project and which administers the apprenticeship program in that trade for a certificate of approval. The certificate will also fix the ratio of apprentices to journeymen to be used in the performance of the contract. The Contractor is required to make contributions to funds established for the administration of apprenticeship programs if he employs registered apprentices or journeymen in any apprenticeable trade and if other Contractors on the public works site are making such contributions. Information relative to apprenticeship standards, contributions, wage schedules and other requirements may be obtained from the State Director of Industrial Relations or from the Division of Apprenticeship Standards. PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for work of a similar character in the locality in which this contract is to be performed, and not less than the general prevailing rate of per diem wages for holiday and overtime work fixed as provided in Chapter 1 (commencing with Section 1720) Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, shall be paid to all workers employed on this public work. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay prevailing wages will be enforced. A copy of the applicable rate of per diem wages is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California. BID BOND: Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney. PAYMENT BOND: If the successful bid is in excess of $25,000, the successful bidder shall be required to post a payment bond in the amount of the bid in accordance with California Civil Code Section 3247. RETENTION: The City shall retain five (5%) percent of the Contract price. The retention shall be released (with the exception of one hundred fifty percent of any disputed amount) within sixty days after the date of completion of the work. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Pub. Cont. Code 22300, may be used by Contractor. RESOLUTION OF CLAIMS: Claims shall be managed as set forth in Public Contracts Code Section 20104 and 9204. Where there is conflict, the provisions of 9204 shall control. In general terms, said process contemplates a meet and confer procedure and non-binding mediation as a precursor to litigation. MISCELLANEOUS: All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to: City of Imperial Jackie Loper - Public Services Director 420 South Imperial Avenue Imperial, California 92251 760-427-4238 jloper@cityofimperial.org THE CITY OF IMPERIAL By: Dennis Morita, Interim City Manager L512 M9,15
090 Legal Ads|
CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT March 5, 2020 Addendum #1 NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GENERAL: Various Sites: Rockwood Elementary, Kennedy Gardens Elementary, Mains Elementary, Enrique Camarena Middle School MANDATORY PREBID AND JOB WALK: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and though its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than April 2, 2020 by 5:00 pm. sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Paving various sites. The District will be holding a mandatory job walk on March 26, 2020 at 9:00 am. Please check in at the main office of each site. The job walk will begin at Kennedy Gardens Elementary School 2300 Rockwood Ave. All areas needing repair will be identified by the district during the job walk. All Bids are due on April 2, 2020 by 5:00 pm. All sealed bids shall be sent to Mr. Chris De La Rosa, Supervisor of Maintenance Operations and Transportation, Calexico Unified School District, 1085 Andrade Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Please direct all questions regarding this RFP to Mr. De La Rosa. Email: cdelarosa@cusdk12.org. Bid documents to be posted no later than March 6, 2020. The Bid Documents can be downloaded by accessing the CUSD website. https://www.cusdk12.org/ L525 M15,22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.