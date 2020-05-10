090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COUNTY OF IMPERIAL AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
TEMPORARY CHANGES TO ACCESS AIR DISTRICT PROGRAMS AND SERVICES Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will suspend in-person participation. Based on the guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Stay at Home Executive Order N-33-20 issued on March 19, 2020, to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and to establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily provide a call-in option for participation in hearings. Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board Teleconference Hearing Tuesday, June 16, 2020 ~ 12:00 pm To participate in the teleconference hearing, please call (442) 265-1799 Participant code: 83444844
Alternatively, the public may participate by email. If you wish to make a comment, please submit your comment via email by Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm to the Clerk of the APCD Hearing Board at marywalla@co.imperial.ca.us. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will hold a public hearing via teleconference on June 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm. The purpose of this hearing is to consider a request by Golden State Water Company located at 631 S. Sorensen, Calipatria, CA for a Regular Variance (05-20REG) from Air Pollution Control District Condition 13 of Permit to Operate No. 2874A-4, as it pertains to the following requirement: 13. The 535 bhp Cummins diesel engines shall be limited to emit 8.14 lb/hr of NOx Documentation in support of this request is on file at the District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243. THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Mary Walla Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: May 6, 2020 L589 M10
