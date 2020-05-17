090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The City of Calexico will be accepting sealed bids from qualified individuals or firms to replace two air conditioning/heather package units at Camarena Memorial Library. The package units shall be high efficiency minimum 14 SEER. The selected contractors shall conduct and completely manage the project as a "general contractor", supply the personnel, equipment, services and expertise necessary. Bids shall provide technical data, pricing bids, estimated energy and cost savings, calculated incentives eligible for, and other data necessary in order to determine the best value. Bids must be marked as "RFB for Replacement of Air Conditioning/Heater Package Units" on the package exterior and must be received at the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Calexico at the City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The bidder is responsible for the timely receipt of their sealed bid by the City Clerk. Late, emailed or faxed bids will be considered non-responsive. Copy of the Request for Bid can be obtained by visiting the City of Calexico website at http://www.calexico.ca.gov. Bidder will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once bid is awarded. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Camarena Memorial Library (760) 768-2170 Lizeth Legaspi, Acting Librarian City of Calexico L597 M17
