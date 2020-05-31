090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILTY DISTRICT SHADE AT WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Sealed proposals will be received by the Heber Public Utility District at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, California 92249 until 10:00 a.m., prevailing local time, Friday, June 12, 2020 for the construction of the Heber Public Utility District - Shade at Water Treatment Plant. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. General Work Location: The work is located at the Heber Public Utility District's Water Treatment Plant. The Water Treatment Plant is located at 1085 Ingram Ave., Heber, CA 92249. The shade will be constructed to the north of the existing shop building. Both located at the northeast corner of the Water Treatment Plant. Existing shade will be removed prior to issuance of the Notice To Proceed for the construction of the proposed shade. General Work Description: The objective of this project is a shade structure at the Water Treatment Plant. Proposals shall include all specifications, layouts and detail drawings of materials to be provided. A conceptual design of the water treatment plant is to be included. Also, the pricing should include costs for structural design, building permit, and installation of all equipment, poles, and foundation for the project. Only those firms who have received the bid documents will be provided any addendum (a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. The Base Bid shall be the basis on which the Lowest Responsible Bid shall be selected for this project. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the Bid package must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are listed in the Instruction for Bidders section of the Specifications. Bidders are encouraged to visit the Project Site located at 1085 Ingram Ave., Heber, CA 92249. Copies of the Bid Package are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the office of the Heber Public Utility District:
Heber Public Utility District 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 (760) 482-2440
Technical questions shall be addressed to Ms. Laura Fischer. Copies of the Bid Package may be obtained from The Heber Public Utility District, 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA, 92249, (760) 482-2440 by requesting a copy of the Bid Package. The bid documents are also available on our website at www.heber.ca.gov. L601 My22,31
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The Planning Commission will consider a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to Chapter 15 of the Imperial Municipal Code and a Zoning Text Amendment to Section 24.05.120. The proposed Ordinance Text Amendment will allow for Adult Cannabis uses with an approved Conditional Use Permit and outline the permitting and enforcement process for the operations. The following amendments are Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15332. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the Planning Commission meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the Planning Commission meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 2. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L614 My31
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The Planning Commission will consider a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment of the Imperial General Plan to Sections 24.16.030, 24.16.050, and 24.15.080. The proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment will allow for previously prohibited signs to be permitted and add new definitions to the ordinance. The following amendments are Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15183. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the Planning Commission meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the Planning Commission meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 2. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L615 My31
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear comments from the public regarding the Notice of Intent to Adopt and Certify a Negative Declaration for the La Brucherie Widening Project from Treshill Road to Aten Boulevard within the City of Imperial. Based on an initial study conducted, it has been concluded that the project described above will not have a significant effect on the environment. The notice is intended to provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the Negative Declaration findings. Copies of pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at the Community Development Department (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the Planning Commission meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the Planning Commission meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 3. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L616 My31
