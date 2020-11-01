090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JOHN HARDY ARMSTRONG, JR. CASE NUMBER EPR000797
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: John Hardy Armstrong, Jr.; AKA John H. Armstrong A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Lucie A. Bryant in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Lucie A. Bryant be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on December 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig S. Ewing, Esq. (Address): 4475 Mission Blvd., Ste 233, San Diego, CA 92109 (Telephone): 858-273-4973 L834 O28,N1,4
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM "DRAFT" CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020
Pursuant to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, the City of El Centro has prepared the draft Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant Program Year. The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting Fiscal Year 2019-2020 housing and community development goals as outlined in the previously adopted Fiscal Year 2019-2020 One-Year Action Plan. Notice is hereby given that the City of El Centro has prepared the CAPER for FY 2019-2020. A copy of the CAPER is required to be made available to the public for review and comment for a fifteen (15) day period. The draft CAPER will be available for public review from November 18, 2020 to December 2, 2020, at the following locations: City Clerk's Office, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA Community Services Department-Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA Public Library, 1140 No. Imperial Avenue , El Centro, CA City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org A Public Hearing to solicit public comment from interested citizens will be held on November 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the El Centro City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. The purpose of the Public Hearing for the CAPER is to allow the public the opportunity to comment on the manner in which the City utilized federal and non-federal funds for the one-year period that ended on June 30, 2020. The City of El Centro encourages citizen participation in the CDBG process. If you are interested, please attend the November 17, 2020 hearing. If you are unable to attend the hearing, written comments will be accepted up to the date of the hearing. If you have any questions, please contact the Community Services Department - Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543. If special accommodations are required due to sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. L838 N1
CITY OF EL CENTRO REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL LABOR COMPLIANCE CONSULTING SERVICES
The City of El Centro is soliciting proposals from qualified consulting firms to provide labor standards monitoring services related to public improvement projects funded under the Community Development Block Grant Program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD); and capital improvement projects funded by various funding sources. Proposals will be received up to no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020. Please submit an original and four (4) copies for consideration to the Economic Development Division of the Community Services Department, of the City of El Centro, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243, by the time specified above. The proposal must contain: 1) A brief history and summary of the firm's qualifications, including an indication if the firm is a small business and/or a minority or woman-owned business; 2) The experience of the firm as it pertains to the coordination and enforcement of public projects subject to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and Davis-Bacon regulations; and 3) The specific experience of the firm in performing labor compliance monitoring for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. To obtain a complete copy of the Request for Proposal including the Scope of Services, please visit the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org where the document can be downloaded. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any informality in a proposal, and to make awards in the interest of the City. DATED: OCTOBER 28, 2020 Adriana Nava, Director of Community Services L841 N1
