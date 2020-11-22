090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTOR CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, California, acting by and through its Board of Supervisors (hereinafter referred to as "COUNTY"), will receive up to, but not later than 2:00p.m. on December 18, 2020, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the proposed project:
SUNBEAM LAKE WADING AREA IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED AT 1750 DREW ROAD, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 COUNTY PROJECT NO. 6579PKS
The Contractor shall possess a California Contractors B License, at the time this contract is awarded. Bids shall be received in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, California 92243, and shall be opened publicly and read aloud at the above stated time and place. Each bid package must conform and be responsive to the contract documents, bid sets are available starting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the following https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ "Projects out to bid" at no charge and at Public Works, 155 South 11TH Street, El Centro, CA, 92243, Phone (442) 265-1818, Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (PDT) for a hard copy set for a fee. Those desiring to pick up bid sets shall call to reserve a copy of bid documents to ensure the availability. A one hundred dollar ($100) non-refundable fee for each hardcopy bid package set of the contract documents is required. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be mailed any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Otherwise, it is the responsibility of the potential bidder to check the Imperial County Public Works website for project updates and applicable documentation. Each bid shall be accompanied by the bid security referred to in the contract documents and the list of proposed subcontractors in the form of a certified or cashier check or a bid bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. In contracts involving expenditure in excess of ten thousand dollars ($10,000), the successful bidder shall file a payment bond in a penal sum at least equal to the full contract value as awarded. The bond shall be approved by COUNTY and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. The successful bidder shall also file a performance bond in a penal sum at least equal to the full contract value as awarded. A performance and payment bond must be filed for contracts involving expenditure in excess of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000), and may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of COUNTY. A Contractor's and Subcontractor's Pre-Bid Conference will be held on the following date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at:
SUNBEAM LAKE WADING AREA IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED AT 1750 DREW ROAD, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 Contact Person(s): Jenell Guerrero, MPA - Administrative Analyst III Telephone: (442) 265-1818 or jenellguerrero@co.imperial.ca.us
Attendance at the Pre-Bid facility walkthrough is MANDATORY. Any firm that does not attend the mandatory site visit/briefing shall not be eligible to submit a bid proposal. Before submitting a bid, ALL BIDDERS are required to examine the project site and fully inform themselves as to all existing site conditions and limitations. The bid proposal shall include the cost of all items necessary for the construction of the Project. Bidder shall not receive any additional compensation for costs resulting from conditions that Bidder could have discovered with due diligence prior to submitting a bid. Any potential bidder whom has been deemed ineligible to perform work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code Sections 1777.1 or 1777.7 shall be prohibited from bidding on, being awarded a contract for, or performing work as a subcontractor on this project, or any other public works project within the state of California. COUNTY reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. All information required by the bid forms must be completely and accurately provided. Numbers shall be stated in both words and figures where so indicated in the bid forms; conflicts between a number stated in words and in figures are governed by the words. Partially completed Bid Proposals, including bid forms with items left blank, or Bid Proposals submitted on other than the bid forms included herein are non-responsive and will be rejected. Bid Proposals not conforming to these instructions for bidders and the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be deemed nonresponsive and rejected. Pursuant to Section 20103.8 of the Public Contract Code: A local agency may require a bid for a public works contract to include prices for items that may be added to, or deducted from, the scope of work in the contract for which the bid is being submitted. Whenever additive or deductive items are included in a bid, the bid solicitation shall specify which one of the following methods will be used to determine the lowest bid. In the absence of a specification, only the method provided by subdivision (a) will be used: A responsible bidder who submitted the lowest bid as determined by this section shall be awarded the contract, if it is awarded. This section does not preclude the local agency from adding to or deducting from the contract any of the additive or deductive items after the lowest responsible bidder has been determined.
Nothing in this section shall preclude the prequalification of subcontractors. COUNTY hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Pursuant to section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. The Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in the locality in which this work is to be performed for each craft or type of worker needed to execute the contract which will be awarded to the successful bidder.
Use the following internet access URL: http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/
It shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under it, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the contract. No bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening of bids. Bidders are advised that they may elect to substitute securities for any retention of funds by the County to ensure performance under the Contract. At the request and expense of Bidder, securities equivalent to the amount retained shall be deposited with the County, or with a state or federally chartered bank in this state as the escrow agent, who shall then return the securities to Bidder once the Project has been completed. Alternatively, the Bidder may request, and the County shall make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Bidder. The Bidder, at its sole cost and expense, may direct the investment of the payments into securities, and the Bidder shall receive the interest earned on the investments. Once the Project has been completed, the Bidder shall receive from the escrow agent all securities, interest and payments received by the escrow agent from the County. Securities eligible for investment include those listed in Cal Gov Code 16430, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit, or any other security mutually agreed to by the County and the Bidder. The Bidder shall be the beneficial owner of any securities substituted for retained funds and shall receive any interest thereon. Substitution of securities shall be conducted through an Escrow Agreement substantially similar to that found in Cal Pub Contract Code 22300(f). PLEASE NOTE: Substitution of securities is prohibited where funding for the Project, in whole or in part, will be provided by the Farmers Home Administration of the United States Department of Agriculture pursuant to the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act (7 U.S.C. Sec 1921 et seq.) or where otherwise disallowed by federal law.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
