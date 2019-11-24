090 Legal Ads|
Heber Public Utility District STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMUNITY FORUM
DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 TIME: 6:00pm 8:00 pm LOCATION: Heber Public Utility District Board Room 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 104, Heber Help us plan the future! Be part of an exciting process! Work with your neighbors, friends, and District administrators to create a shared vision and mission for the future of the Heber Public Utility District! The Heber Public Utility District invites you to participate in a Strategic Planning Community Forum along with your neighbors, community members, friends, and Heber Public Utility District Board members and administrators to create a shared vision for the future of the Heber Public Utility District. This process will be facilitated by Management Partners, Inc. We will be creating a shared vision and mission for the Heber Public Utility District, discussing the strengths of the district, the challenges that we face, and ways in which we can tackle those challenges. We are inviting Heber residents, business owners, community leaders and other interested members of the public to contribute their thoughts, ideas and hopes for the future of the Heber Public Utility District.
PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND THIS IMPORTANT MEETING Date: December 4, 2019 Time: 6:00pm 8:00 pm Location: Heber Public Utility District Board Room 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 104, Heber, CA For More Information Contact the Heber Public Utility District 760-482-2440 phone ~ www.heber.ca.gov
L287 N20,24,D1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.