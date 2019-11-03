090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Conditional Use Permit (19_07). The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit, to allow the operation of various fast-food facilities and tentative gas station at the following assessor parcel numbers: 063-040-036 and 063-040-035; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15332. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L270 N3
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF IMPERIAL-CITY COUNCIL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at 200 West 9th street, to discuss amending a portion of Chapter 6 of Imperial Municipal Code regarding building regulations. The hearing will be to consider adoption of the 2019 Building Code. The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. In addition, a public information file is available for review at the Building and Safety Division between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If you would like to know more about it prior to the public hearing please contact Othon Mora, Community Development Director at 760-355-1052 or email address omora@cityofimperial.org. The project is Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act via the following categorical exemptions: 15061 (a) (3). If you plan on attending the public hearing and need a special accommodation because of a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, or have a need for an interpreter, please contact Ms. Adriana Zamudio, Human Resources Analyst at 760-355-3807 or by email at azamudio@cityofimperial.org to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251 or by email at cityclerk@cityofimperial.org Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L271 N3
