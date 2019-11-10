090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Calexico Unified School District (hereinafter District) is seeking the services of a qualified company or individuals (Proposer/Contractor) to submit proposals for building security surveillance cameras. The District's objective in issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to obtain competitive bids from which it will select a contractor to provide and install building security cameras on a turn-key basis in accordance with applicable laws. Any individual or company submitting a proposal must be able to provide evidence that the individual or company and its personnel carrying out bid responsibilities have expertise and experience in the installation of security surveillance cameras and must have a minimum of five (5) years' experience. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked "RFP# 2020-02, Security Surveillance Cameras". No electronic (email) or facsimile (fax) proposals will be considered. Proposals due date is December 06, 2019. Proposals received after the specified date and time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened. Proposals will not be opened publicly. All responsive proposals will be reviewed and evaluated by the District in order to determine which contractor best meets the District's needs for this project. The criteria by which the District shall evaluate proposals are set forth in the RFP. A Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference and job-walk of facilities will take place on
November 22, 2019, 3:30 PM at the Calexico High School Front Office.
The RFP document can be found at http://www.cusdk12.org/rfp Proposers are encouraged to submit written questions by email to the following email: purchasing@cusdk12.org, before the deadline of 11/29/2019. Questions will be addressed at the Pre-Proposal Conference and job-walk.
