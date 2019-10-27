090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed Tentative Map and the review/recommendation of an Initial Study/Negative Declaration that will be "tiering-off" of an existing Mitigated Negative Declaration for the formally known as- "Chen Worthington Subdivision" and currently known as the "Sky Ranch" Subdivision, encompassed and evaluated the referenced assessor parcel number listed. The proposed project/Tentative Map location is assessor parcel number: 064-315-012. The applicant, Gary Arnold is proposing to subdivide 9.15 acres in twelve (12) lots to allow for the development of "Airport Hangers" Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L253 O27
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial-City Council
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The City Council will be conducting a Public Hearing for a proposed General Plan Amendment, Zone Change and Initial Study/Negative Declaration recommendation, initiated by the applicant "Roben LLC". The proposal is to change the land use and zoning designations for eight (8) parcels identified as the following assessor parcel numbers: 063-201-008, 063-201-009, 063-192-008, 063-192-007, 063-191-011, 063-191-013, and 063-191-010, 063-191-012. There proposed zone change is to be from "R-1 (Residential Single Family)" to "R-A (Residential Apartment)". The proposed development is to be an 80 unit Multi-family Housing complex. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760) 355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L254 O27
