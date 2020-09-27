090 Legal Ads|
United States Department of the Interior BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS FORT YUMA AGENCY Yuma, Arizona 85364
NOTICE OF AVAILABLE LAND FOR FARMING LEASES TRIBAL LAND TO BE HELD OCTOBER 23, 2020
The US Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Yuma Agency, on behalf of the Quechan Indian Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, provides notice under Sealed Bids for the advertisement of available land for farming leases on trust or restricted Indian land pursuant to authority authorized by Title 25 Code of Federal Regulations part 162. We will be accepting SEALED BIDS ONLY for Farming leases on the described tracts of restricted Indian lands. Sealed bids will be received by the Office of the Superintendent, Fort Yuma Agency, until close of business October 22, 2020. ALL BIDS WILL BE OPENED AT THE FORT YUMA AGENCY VIA CONFERENCE CALL at 9:00 AM October 23, 2020 (928) 248-3386 MEETING ID 3371. THE QUECHAN INDIAN TRIBE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO DISAPPROVE AND REJECT PRIOR TO APPROVAL ANY LEASE SUBMITTED ON AN ACCEPTED BID. Bids must be enclosed in separate envelopes and each plainly marked, SEALED BID ON FARMING LEASE, ITEM NO ____, TO BE OPENED ON October 23, 2020. Mail bids to the Fort Yuma Agency, 256 S 2nd Avenue Suite D, Yuma, Arizona 85364 or personally deliver sealed bids to the Fort Yuma Agency
IMPORTANT TERMS SUBJECT TO REVIEW/APPROVAL BY QUECHAN TRIBE: 1. Leases will be made for a term not to exceed six years with Quechan Tribe approval as to length of term and Secretarys approval. 2. All lands are being offered for the highest annual consideration. 3. Since one source provides irrigation water to Ranch 7 through Ranch 4, the Tribe prefers one lessee lease both ranches. If there are two successful bidders, one for each ranch, then the two bidders shall be required to closely coordinate their irrigation schedules. 4. The successful bidder may be required to provide insurance in an amount adequate to protect any improvements on the leased premises. 5. The successful bidder may be required to furnish a satisfactory bond, i.e. letter of credit, certificate of deposit or corporate surety bond for the duration of the lease term. 6. No deposits will be required with the bids. 7. The successful bidder shall complete and return the lease and all supporting documents within 60 days of notification of lease award. 8. A non-refundable administrative fee in the amount of 3% of the annual rental payment not to exceed $500.00 will be required on each lease. 9. Rent will be due and payable to the Quechan Indian Tribe at the beginning of each lease year unless otherwise stated by the lease. All leases approved under this advertisement will be direct pay. 10. A Tribal Business Permit will be required to conduct business activities on leased land on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation. The permit ranges from $150.00 - $500.00 per year depending on business activity. 11. Pursuant to a Tribal Animal Control Service Ordinance, a fee will be assessed on all agricultural leases based upon the number of acres leased per year. 12. A Tribal Pesticide Ordinance requires applicators to obtain a permit from the Tribes Pesticide Program and notify the program in advance of each application of pesticide/herbicide. Further information concerning this advertisement may be obtained by contacting Johnita Whiteman, Realty Officer, at 928-248-3378, or via email at johnita.whiteman@bia.gov.
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL PART I BIDDING INFORMATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 11:30 a.m. on October 23, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
KEYSTONE ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT AUSTIN ROAD IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Project No. HRRR-5958(100) County Project No. 6084
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 20% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used.
BID ITEM LIST
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Contractor represents and warrants that it and its subcontractors are not ineligible to work for the County due to violations of Sections 1777.1 and 1777.7 of the Labor Code. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
PART I BIDDING INFORMATION COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 11:00 a.m. on October 23, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
OVERLAY OF PICACHO ROAD FROM WINTERHAVEN DRIVE TO QUECHAN DRIVE IN IMPERIAL COUNTY State Aid Project No. LPPSB1L-5958 (115) County of Imperial Project No. 6574
The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work.
BID ITEM LIST
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. No work shall be performed by contractor or subcontractors who are ineligible pursuant to Cal. Lab. Code 1777.1 and 1777.7. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
