CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT March 5, 2020 Addendum #1 NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GENERAL: Various Sites: Rockwood Elementary, Kennedy Gardens Elementary, Mains Elementary, Enrique Camarena Middle School MANDATORY PREBID AND JOB WALK: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and though its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than April 2, 2020 by 5:00 pm. sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Paving various sites. The District will be holding a mandatory job walk on March 26, 2020 at 9:00 am. Please check in at the main office of each site. The job walk will begin at Kennedy Gardens Elementary School 2300 Rockwood Ave. All areas needing repair will be identified by the district during the job walk. All Bids are due on April 2, 2020 by 5:00 pm. All sealed bids shall be sent to Mr. Chris De La Rosa, Supervisor of Maintenance Operations and Transportation, Calexico Unified School District, 1085 Andrade Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Please direct all questions regarding this RFP to Mr. De La Rosa. Email: cdelarosa@cusdk12.org. Bid documents to be posted no later than March 6, 2020. The Bid Documents can be downloaded by accessing the CUSD website. https://www.cusdk12.org/ L525 M15,22
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
ICOE is requesting proposals for the procurement of an office-wide Print Management Solution applicable to several of ICOE facilities. Such a solution shall be used to improve efficiencies and standardize copy/print devices throughout the organization. It is the winning Bidders responsibility to determine the specific hardware, software, accessories, and services required to deliver a fully-functional system. RFP can be found on this link: http://bit.ly/38LjOPd L534 M22,29
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CITY OF WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Westmorland City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers located at 355 South Center Street, Westmorland, to consider the following: Public Hearing: Development Agreement Amendment #1 (Love's Country Stores of California) APNs #035-250-001 and 035-260-015 A public hearing to consider the adoption of Development Agreement Amendment #1 pursuant to Government Code 65461 et seq. by and be- tween the City of Westmorland and Love's Country Stores of California with respect to a travel center. A Development Agreement is a contract be- tween a developer and a city in which regulations/rules/ policies are set in place at the time of agreement execution. The project site is located at the northeast corner of State Route (SR) 78/86 and Martin Road in the City of Westmorland, Imperial County, California. The site is bounded by SR 78/86 to the south, 7th Street to the north, Martin Road to the west and the IID Trifolium Lateral 5 canal to the east. Environmental Status The Final Mitigated Negative Declaration (the "FMND") for the Westmorland Gateway Project was approved by the City of Westmorland in March 2009. An Addendum to the FMND was approved by the City Council on Novem- ber 9, 2017. No additional environmental document is required for this amendment. Project information is available for review at City Hall. At the above noted time and place, testimony from interested persons will be heard by the City Council and duly considered prior to taking action. Any material submitted to the City Council for consideration (photographs, petitions, letters, etc.) will be retained by the City and cannot be returned. Public comments can be submitted at the hearing or delivered in advance to City Hall. If a challenge to the above amendment is made in court, persons may be limited to raising only those issues they or someone else raised at the Public Hearing or in written correspondence received at or prior to the hearing. Joel Hamby Planner L538 M22
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial City Council Meeting
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial City Council on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding a purposed Specific Plan Amendment for the Victoria Ranch Subdivision Specific Plan. The applicant is requesting permission to change the "theme tree" that runs along Aten Road; from Legakes Boulevard to Cross Road within the City of Imperial, CA 92251. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act per Section: 15304 (b). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L539 M22
