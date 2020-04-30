090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Imperial Unified School District at its regular meeting on May 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction at $4.08 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction at $0.66 a square foot. Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 authorize the proposed fees. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the Districts administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on July 13, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board. L566 A30,M7
090 Legal Ads|
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Thursday, May 14, 2020 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 11 DODG 2B3CL5CT5BH616770 CKJ9585 AZ To be sold by: ROGERS & ROGERS CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE, 2329 HWY 86, IMPERIAL, IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA 92251 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc. P.O. Box 159009 San Diego, CA 92175 4/30/20 CNS-3361749# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L572 A30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.