090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001320
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Guillermo Garcia, Jr. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Guillermo Garcia, Jr. Proposed Name William Garcia, Jr.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 29, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 03-13-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L544 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT CALEXICO HIGH SCHOOL Project 1: NO NAME FIELD IMPROVEMENTS CTE CULINARY ARTS LANDSCAPE IMPROVEMENTS Project 2: GODFREY GYM FITNESS CENTER MODERNIZATION, PHASE I Project 3: DISTRICT OFFICE - RELOCATION OF (7) MODULAR BUILDINGS, SITE IMRPOVEMENTS and MODULAR BUILDING IMPROVE MENTS Bid Deadline: May 5, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 901 ANDRADE AVE CALEXICO CA 92231 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be separate contract documents for each project listed above. There shall be separate base bids and alternates for each project listed above. Scope of work: Project 1: NO NAME FIELD IMPROVEMENTS CTE CULINARY ARTS LANDSCAPE IMPROVEMENTS The work consists generally of but is not limited to: Improvements to No Name Field in cluding landscape, hardscape and fencing. Improvements to CTE Culinary Arts Building including landscape and hardscape. Project 2: GODFREY GYM FITNESS CENTER MODERNIZATION, PHASE I The work consists generally of but is not limited to: Modernization of existing Gym to Fit ness Center. New architectural finishes, new electrical and data to support new fitness equipment. Project 3: DISTRICT OFFICE - RELOCATION OF (7) MODULAR BUILDINGS, SITE IMRPOVEMENTS and MODULAR BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS The work consists generally of but is not limited to: Relocation of (7) modular buildings from Calexico High School to District Office. Modular buildings shall be set on flush with grade concrete foundation. Site improvements to support modular buildings include con crete hardscape, electrical and plumbing connections. Improvements to building include new building configuration, and new architectural finishes. Completion of Ward Field parking lot. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within the calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on the date and time listed below: Project 3, District Office (7) Modular Buildings Relocation Tuesday, April 14, 9:00 A.M. Project 2, Godfrey Gym Fitness Center Modernization Tuesday, April 14, 10:00 A.M. Project 1, No Name Field Improvements Tuesday, April 14, 11:00 A.M. CTE Culinary Arts Landscape Improvements Each pre-bid conference will be held at the job site: District Office 901 Andrade Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Calexico High School 1030 Encinas Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L548 A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (UCC Sec. 6105 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 673044
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: D & R Essak, Inc., 802 W. Pico Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 Doing Business as: Pico Market All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Ararat Investment Services, Inc., 415 Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020 The assets being sold are generally described as: all Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment, Trade Name, ABC Liquor License and Goodwill and is/are located at: DBA: Pico Market 802 W. Pico Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The type of license(s) and license no. to be transferred is/are: Off Sale General - Type Number 21-503951 and are now issued for the premises located at: 802 W. Pico Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of Stewart Title of California, Inc., 500 La Terraza Blvd. Suite 150, Escondido, CA 92025 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 04/2820. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $170,000.00, including inventory, estimated at $70,000.00, which consists of the following: It has been agreed between the seller(s)/licensee(s) and the intended buyer/transferee(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: March 11, 2020 D & R Essak, Inc. By: S/ Rocky F. Essak, President Seller(s)/Licensee(s) Ararat Investment Services, Inc. S/ Mazin Azabo, President Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) 4/9/20 CNS-3358368# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L554 A9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRANCE SECURITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT Bid Deadline: May 7, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 295 N. FIRST STREET BLYTHE, CA 92225 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be one (1) base bid and alternates as described in bid documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, new storefront aluminum framing and doors to create secure area and new architectural finishes at four (4) school sites. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within FIFTY-FOUR (54) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL 667 N LOVEKIN BLYTHE, CA 92225 PALO VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L555 A9,16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.