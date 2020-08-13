090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING/HEARING for State Administered CDBG/CDBG-CV Application
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Calipatria will conduct a virtual ZOOM public hearing on August 25, 2020, at the City of Calipatria in order to discuss community needs and potential projects for funding under the next fiscal year's (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) State administered Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. (Citizens are encouraged to participate; please check city's website (www.calipatria.com) or contact city hall at 760-348-4141 for meeting details). Funding for the State administered CDBG program will be published in a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) each program year. Eligible cities and counties may submit applications for funding according to the NOFA. Eligible activities under the CDBG program include homeownership assistance and housing rehabilitation programs; public facility and public improvements projects (including public improvements in support of new housing construction); public service programs, planning studies, economic development business assistance and microenterprise activities. Eligible activities under the CDBG program must meet one of the three national objectives listed in federal statutes: benefit to low -moderate income households or persons; elimination of slums and blight; or meeting urgent community development need (with prior department approval). The City of Calipatria anticipates submitting an application under the CDBG/CDBG-CV1 NOFA published during the next program year. The purpose of this public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the City of Calipatria should apply for under the State administered CDBG program. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Cathy Hoff, City Clerk at 760-348-4141. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City Clerk, City of Calipatria at 125 North Park Ave., or you may telephone the City Clerk at 760-348-4141. In addition, information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday - Thursday; 8AM to NOON on Friday's. Department of Housing and Community Development Revised 6/3/2020 CDBG-CV NOFA The City of Calipatria promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low- and moderate-income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, marital status or handicap. Dated: August 10, 2020 Catherine Hoff, City Clerk PUBLISH: IV PRESS August 13, 2020 L739 Au13
Notice of Public Meeting for Discussion of Possible State CDBG-CV1 Application
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Westmorland will conduct a public meeting on August 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at the Westmorland City Council Chambers in order to discuss community needs, and potential projects for funding under the next fiscal years' (July 1 to June 30) State administered Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Funding for the State administered CDBG program will be published in a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) each program year. Eligible cities and counties may submit applications for funding according to the NOFA. Eligible activities under the CDBG program include: Assistance and housing rehabilitation programs, public facility and public improvement projects, public service programs, planning studies, economic development businesses assistance and microenterprise activities. Eligible activities paid for with state CDBG funds must meet one or more of the three national objectives listed in CDBG federal statutes, and they are: benefit low-moderate income households or persons; elimination of slums and/or meet urgent community development need. The City of Westmorland anticipates submitting an application under the CDBG/CDBG-CV1 NOFA published during the next program year. The City of Westmorland anticipates receiving approximately $60,780 in CDBG Program Income funds. The purpose of this public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the City of Westmorland should apply for under the State administered CDBG program. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Westmorland City Hall at 760-344-3411. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of Westmorland, at 355 S. Center Street/PO Box 699, Westmorland, CA 92281 or you may telephone 760-344-3411. In addition, information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 9:00 am - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm, Monday - Friday. The City of Westmorland promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap. L740 Au13
