T.S. No.: 2020-04500 APN: 046-242-014 TRA No.: 001001 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/17/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JIN WANG, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Beneficiary Name: MXL, LLC., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/20/2019 as Instrument No. 2019010852 in book ---, page --- of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 9/16/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $123,930.60 The property heretofore is being sold "as is." The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 369 MAGNOLIA ST. , BRAWLEY, CA 92227 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 046-242-014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-04500. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. "NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER'S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO "INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC." TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED". THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 8/6/2020 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 2461 W. La Palma Ave, Suite 120 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer L736 Au20,27,S3
TSG No.: 200165775-CA-MSI TS No.: CA2000286457 APN: 046-363-004 Property Address: 1017 BIRCH ST BRAWLEY, CA 92227 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/12/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/10/2020 at 02:00 P.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 08/01/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-029890, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of California. Executed by: RICHARD TREVINO, ANO URSOLA N TREVINO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 046-363-004 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1017 BIRCH ST, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 134,110.81. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA2000286457 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0371177 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/20/2020, 08/27/2020, 09/03/2020 L741 Au20,27,S3
NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE
On or after August 27, 2020, Ted De Vesta, Administrator of the Estate of William Scurlock, will sell at private sale, to the highest and best bidder, subject to confirmation by the court, the real property located at 1885 Derrick Road, El Centro, California, legally described as: That portion of the Southwest quarter of Track 68 in Township 16 South, Range 12 East, S.B.M., as per plat of United States Land Office at Los Angeles, California, further described as follows: Beginning at a point of the East line of said Southwest quarter of Track 68 at the intersection of said East line and the North line of the railroad right of way; as said railroad right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence West 300 feet along the North line of said railroad right of way; thence North and parallel with the East line of said Southwest quarter of said Track 68 to a point which is 114 feet South of the South line of the right of way of U.S. Highway 80 as said highway right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence East 48 feet and parallel with said South line of the right of way for U.S. Highway 80 to the Northeasterly line of that certain parcel of land conveyed to Grant I. Scott and Grant H. Scott by deed dated December 23, 1947 and recorded January 26, 1948 in Book 697 at page 97 of Official Records as Document No. 17; thence Southeasterly along said Northeasterly line to the point of beginning. Bids, offers, or request to inspect this property must be in writing and delivered to Childers & Associates, attorney for Ted De Vesta, at his office, 1430 Broadway Street, El Centro, CA 92243, on or before August 27, 2020. The specific terms of the sale are set forth in writing and may be inspected at the office of Childers and Associates, who reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For more information contact Childers and Associates at (760)353-3484. L750 Au20,23,26
