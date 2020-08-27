090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No.: 2020-04500 APN: 046-242-014 TRA No.: 001001 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/17/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JIN WANG, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Beneficiary Name: MXL, LLC., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/20/2019 as Instrument No. 2019010852 in book ---, page --- of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 9/16/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $123,930.60 The property heretofore is being sold "as is." The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 369 MAGNOLIA ST. , BRAWLEY, CA 92227 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 046-242-014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-04500. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. "NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER'S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO "INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC." TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED". THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 8/6/2020 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 2461 W. La Palma Ave, Suite 120 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer L736 Au20,27,S3
090 Legal Ads|
TSG No.: 200165775-CA-MSI TS No.: CA2000286457 APN: 046-363-004 Property Address: 1017 BIRCH ST BRAWLEY, CA 92227 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/12/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/10/2020 at 02:00 P.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 08/01/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-029890, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of California. Executed by: RICHARD TREVINO, ANO URSOLA N TREVINO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 046-363-004 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1017 BIRCH ST, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 134,110.81. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA2000286457 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0371177 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 08/20/2020, 08/27/2020, 09/03/2020 L741 Au20,27,S3
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 150626 Title No. 3595585 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/18/2020 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/04/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-000294, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of California, executed by Richard O. Jones Sr., An Unmarried Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the Main Entrance to the Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: The land described herein is situated in the State of California, County of Imperial, City of Calipatria, described as follows: That portion of Lots 2, 3, 18 and 19, Block 45, and Lots 18 and 19, Block 36, Townsite of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California, shown as Parcel 5 on Parcel Map on file in Book 3, Page 43 of Parcel Maps in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County.APN 023-402-028-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 271 E Church St, Calipatria, CA 92233 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $142,422.32 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 8/18/2020 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE'S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site - www.auction.com - for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 150626. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.A-4726065 08/27/2020, 09/03/2020, 09/10/2020 L748 Au27,S3,10
090 Legal Ads|
Eco-Site II, LLC proposes to build an 85-foot Monopole Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 1549 Dogwood Road, El Centro, Imperial County, CA, 92243. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Brandy Moss, B.Moss@Trileaf.com, 2121 West Chandler Blvd. Ste 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, 480.850.0575. L755 Au27
090 Legal Ads|
CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM 2020-21 PUBLIC MEDIA RELEASE (At Risk after School Meals - Non-Pricing Program)
The HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) At risk after school meals. The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s): CENTER NAME: Heber Elementary School and Dogwood Elementary ADDRESS: 1052 Heber Ave / 44 East Correll Rd. CITY: Heber Ca ZIP CODE: 92249 U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE NONDISCRIMINATION STATEMENT In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: 1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 2. Fax: 202-690-7442 3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov This institution is an equal opportunity provider
PUBLIC MEDIA RELEASE INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS
All independent centers and center sponsors must issue a public release to the media in their service areas within 30 days of approval announcing the availability of the Child and Adult Care Food Program in their center(s). This release must include: Name and address of each center that is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. A statement that the center does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, na tional origin, sex, age, or disability. Centers and center sponsors are not required to pay for this public notice. The media (i.e., newspapers, magazines, and radio and television stations serving the area) often provide a portion of free space for public service announcements. Whether or not the media uses the public release, your responsibility has been fulfilled when the release is sent to the media. You must submit documentation of your efforts to publicize the program to the California Department of Education and have it available for audit or administrative review. The documentation requirement includes a cover letter such as the sample below: L756 Au27
090 Legal Ads|
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE SALTON COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT ESTABLISHING PARCEL FEES ON LAND LOCATED IN THE DISTRICT TO PROVIDE FOR THE COLLECTION OF SOLID WASTE GENERATED FROM RESIDENTIAL USE OF SUCH PARCELS
WHEREAS, a considerable volume and variety of solid wastes are being generated by households in the District; WHEREAS, such wastes create conditions which could threaten the public health, safety, and well-being by potentially contributing to water and land pollution, and to the general deterioration of the environment in the District; WHEREAS, it is becoming increasingly necessary for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the residents that solid waste generated in these areas be promptly and safely collected and disposed of in an orderly and efficient manner; WHEREAS, the orderly collection of solid waste will reduce illegal dumping and the harm to the environment resulting therefrom; WHEREAS, California Government Code Sections 25827 and 25828 authorize the collection of solid waste and provide for payment by those properties benefited thereby. In light of the findings above made, the District has entered into an Exclusive Franchise Agreement for Solid Waste and Recycling Services (the "Franchise Agreement") between the Salton Community Services District and Burrtec Waste and Recycling Services, LLC (the "Contractor"); and WHEREAS, The Board of Directors declares that the most flexible and effective way to provide revenue for the collection and disposal of refuse in the District is to impose a charge on all residential premises in the District. NOW, THEREFORE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE SALTON COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Section 1. ESTABLISHMENT OF PARCEL FEE AMOUNTS. A. A charge fixed by resolution of the Board of Directors for services rendered in the normal collection, removal and disposal of solid waste by the Contractor under the Franchise Agreement shall be collected from the owner of each property in the District improved with residential premises, unless the owner requests for the charges not to be placed on the county tax roll and elects to either (i) have the charges billed by and paid directly to the Contractor, (ii) pursuant to the self-haul residential program, (iii) pursuant to the part-time residential exemption program, (iv) pursuant to the landlord exemption program, or (v) pursuant to the "other" exemption program, properly disposes and pays for subsequent disposal thereof. In the event the owner elects option (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v) above, and the owner or the tenant fails to timely pay the fees or charges due to Contractor, or pursuant to the self-haul residential program, the part-time residential program, an exemption program or "other" program, trash is not properly disposed of and payment for subsequent disposal is not timely paid after notification by the Salton Community Services District, such fees, and all future fees may then be placed on the tax roll. Each such owner shall be liable for the collection charge whether or not collection services are utilized. The charges placed on the tax roll shall be billed and collected with property taxes by the office of the county auditor controller-tax collector and/or other appropriate county offices B. Charges for special services provided to owners or occupants of residential premise such as roll-off service or bin service, shall be billed by and paid directly to, the Contractor. C. Parcel fees shall be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the Franchise Agreement and in compliance with the notice and protest procedures provided by Proposition 218 reflected in Article XIIID of the California Constitution and Government Code Section 53753. Section 2. COLLECTION OF PARCEL FEES. Pursuant to the authority of Health and Safety Code Section 5473 and California Government Code Sections 25827 and 25828, parcel fees placed on the tax roll shall be collected at the same time and in the same manner as ordinary county ad valorem taxes are collected and shall be subject to the same penalties and the same procedure and sale in case of delinquency as provided for with those taxes. All laws applicable to the levy, collection, and enforcement of county ad valorem taxes shall be applicable to parcel fees, except that if any real property to which a lien would attach has been transferred or conveyed to a bona fide purchaser for value, or if a lien of a bona fide encumbrance for value has been created and attaches thereon, prior to the date on which the first installment of the taxes would become delinquent, then the lien which would otherwise be imposed by this section shall not attach to the real property and the delinquent charges, as confirmed, relating to the property shall be transferred to the unsecured roll for collection. Section 3. CANCELLATION OR REDUCTION OF FEES. A. All or any portion of any such parcel fee(s), penalty or costs heretofore entered, shall, on order of the Board of Directors, be canceled by the County Auditor-Controller if uncollected, or, except in the case provided for in subdivision (4) hereof, refunded by the County Treasurer-Tax Collector, if collected, if the fees were imposed or paid: (1) More than once; (2) Through clerical error; (3) Illegally; or (4) On property acquired after the lien date by the State or by any county, city, school district, special district, or other political subdivision, and because of this public ownership, is not subject to sale for delinquent taxes. B. No order for a refund under this section shall be made except on a written claim: (1) Verified by the person who paid the parcel fee(s), his guardian, executor or administrator; and, (2) Filed within ninety (90) days after making the payment sought to be refunded. Section 4. RELEASE OF CHARGE OR LIEN. The General Manager or his or her designee shall have sole authority to execute any document that may be required to release or extinguish a charge or lien that has been recorded against a parcel which is inconsistent with this ordinance. Section 5. SEVERABILITY. If any part or provision of this ordinance, or application thereof, to any person or circumstance is held invalid, the remainder of this ordinance, including the application of such part or provision to other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby and shall continue in full force and effect. To this end, the provisions of this ordinance are severable. Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE AND PUBLICATION. The President shall sign and the Secretary shall certify to the passage of this Ordinance and cause the same or a summary thereof to be published within 15 days after adoption in accordance with Government Code Section 36933. This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days after adoption in accordance with Government Code Section 36937. INTRODUCED AND READ for the first time and ordered posted at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Salton Community Services District, held on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the following roll call vote: PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Salton Community Services District held on the 19th day of August, 2020. Yes No Dale Johnson, President __X__ ____ Barbara Quiroz, Vice President __X__ ____ Fran Aldridge, Director __X__ ____ Chris Klontz, Director __X__ ____ John Connelly, Director __X__ ____ L Au27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.