AGENDA August 27, 2020 8:30 a.m. Governor's Executive Order N-25-20 (March 17, 2020) allows the Commissioners and the public to participate in the meeting via teleconference. The call-in number for this meeting is: 712-770-5565 Passcode: 152727
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION
All supporting documentation is available for public review on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243. 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the appointment of a Voting Delegate and an Alternate Voting Delegate for the CALAFCO Board of Directors elections L718 Au6
PUBLIC NOTICE NAVAL AIR FACILITY EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA FIVE-YEAR REVIEWINSTALLATION RESTORATION (IR) SITES 1 AND 2 July 2020
The United States Department of the Navy (Navy) is conducting the Five-Year Review in accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) Section 121 (c) for Installation Restoration (IR) Sites 1 and 2 located at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California. The purpose of the Five-Year Review is to determine whether the remedies conducted at each site remain protective of human health and the environment. IR Site 1, known as the Magazine Road Landfill, was operated as a municipal landfill from 1965 to 1983. IR Site 2, known as the Patrol Road Landfill, was filled with construction and demolition debris (western section of site) in 1962 and was used as a municipal landfill from 1946 to 1965 (eastern section of site). These sites have undergone multiple investigations and are currently in the post-remedial action phase. The cleanup remedies selected in site-specific Record of Decision (ROD) documents have already been implemented and are as follows: IR Site 1, Magazine Road Landfill: To protect groundwater from the landfill, land-use controls have been implemented at the site. These include terminating irrigation of the fields adjacent to the site in order to maintain water levels below the bottom of the landfill wastes and monitoring of landfill components (i.e., cap, drainage system, monitoring system, and security controls) along with the continuation of a groundwater monitoring and reporting program to determine and document if the landfill is impacting groundwater. IR Site 2, Patrol Road Landfill: To protect human health from potential exposure to soil and groundwater contamination, the excavation and disposal of California hazardous waste and construction debris were conducted from the western section of the site. In the eastern section of the site, the removal of surface debris piles, construction of a landfill cap, implementation of land use controls to maintain the integrity of the landfill cap for the life of the remedy, installation of drainages to control surface water runoff to prevent erosion and minimize potential for off-site migration of chemicals of concern (COCs) from the landfill content, and monitoring the landfill components (i.e., cap, drainage system, monitoring system, and security controls) and groundwater monitoring have been implemented. Reporting is conducted to document the status of the remedy and if the landfill is impacting groundwater. These remedial actions were designed to be compatible with the operational requirement for the existing adjacent runway. The Navy plans to issue a draft Five-Year Review report of findings to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Colorado River Region, for review in October 2020. The final report will be issued in May 2021. Questions or comments on the preparation of this CERCLA Five-Year Review or other Navy environmental activities at NAF El Centro may be directed to: Ms. Amy Tong Mr. Robert "Bob" Fischer Naval Facilities Engineering Command NAF El Centro, Environmental Project Office Southwest (NAVFAC SW) Environmental Specialist, Point of Contact Remedial Project Manager 1605 3rd Street, Building 504 1220 Pacific Highway El Centro, CA 92243 San Diego, CA 92132-5181 (760) 339-2284 (619) 532-4448 robert.d.fischer@navy.mil amy.tong1@navy.mil MORE INFORMATION Ms. Diane Silva Environmental Records Manager NAVFAC Southwest 1220 Pacific Highway, Code EV33 NBSD Bldg., 3519 San Diego, CA 92132 (619) 556-1280 diane.silva@navy.milau L720 Au6
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS:
Subcontractors interested in bidding the El Dorado Apartments in El Centro, CA please call 208-461-0022. 24 unit multi-family apt complex & community center. All minority owned, women owned and section three businesses are encouraged to bid. L721 Au2,3,4,5,6,7,8
PART I BIDDING INFORMATION COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209 in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:00 O'clock p.m. on September 04, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
FORRESTER ROAD SIGNAGE REPLACEMENT IMPROVEMENTS FROM I-8 TO BAUGHMAN ROAD IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Aid Project No. HSIPL-5958 (098) County of Imperial Project No. 6080
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 23% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used. Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place of retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
