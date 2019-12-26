090 Legal Ads|
Rove Engineering is seeking qualified DBE's for the Access Improvements to the Imperial Valley Desert Museum along Imperial Highway from Interstate 8 to State Route 98 in Imperial County. The project owner is Imperial County Public Works and plans and specifications are available on the Imperial County Website or can be sent on request. Rove Engineering is looking for subcontractors and suppliers for: Cold Planing Traffic Control Trucking Striping and Pavement Marking Asphalt Concrete supply and placement Paint Binder Survey The primary scope of the project is to mill and replace approximately 2,100 tons of asphalt, shoulder backing, and paint striping. Additional work includes traffic control, survey, monument preservation, erosion control, digouts and ribbon gutter. The bid date is January 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM. If interested, please contact Steven Eugenio at (760) 790-7705 or roveengineering@outlook.com.
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001153
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Lilia Castillo and Gelacio Darinel Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Arantza Garcia Castillo Proposed Name Arantza Garcia
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 03, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-09-2019
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS ALLEN STREET WATER PIPELINE REPLACEMENT AND IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT SPECIFICATION NO. 2019-07
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Allen Street Water Pipeline Replacement and Improvement Project will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. on January 28, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of the installation of a new 8-inch diameter PVC water pipeline on the north side of Allen Street between El Cerrito drive and Western Avenue. The new water pipeline shall also extend from the intersection of Allen Street and Western Avenue to a point approximately 140-feet south of said intersection and connect to an existing 6-inch cast-iron water pipeline. The water pipeline shall then extend east to connect to an existing 6-inch cast-iron pipeline that is located within the landscaped area at the northeast corner of the intersection of Malan Avenue, Western Avenue and between Western Avenue and Highway 86. Prior to the installation of the new 8-inch water pipeline, the contractor is required to pothole all utilities and point of connections prior to commencing any water pipeline installation activities. Once the pothole activities have been completed, the contractor shall saw cut, remove and dispose of the existing P.C.C. driveways and or sidewalks as illustrated on the demolition plans. Once the driveways have been removed, the contractor shall install the above grade temporary water pipeline. Once the above-grade pipeline has been successfully installed and the driveways have been backfilled with class 2 base then the contractor shall connect the temporary above-grade water pipeline to the existing water services as illustrated in detail K on sheet 8. After the existing water services have been connected to the temporary above-grade water pipeline, then the contractor shall be required to isolate the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. This shall be accomplished by installing a temporary water valve south of the intersection of Allen Street and Western Avenue and shutting down the newly installed water valve and the existing water valve at the intersection of El Cerrito drive and Allen Street. This process shall be coordinated with the City of Brawley public works department. This process will allow construction equipment to work or run along Allen Street without compromising a new waterline breakage or rupture and the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. Once the above grade temporary water pipeline has been installed, services have been connected and the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline has been successfully isolated the contractor shall be allowed to proceed with construction of Allen Street by removing and disposing of the existing A.C. pavement, curb and gutter and any other ancillary item requiring the construction of Allen Street. Once demolition activities have been accomplished the contractor shall then install the new fire hydrant, water services and the new 8-inch water line along Allen Street and along Western Avenue to the point of connections as illustrated on the improvement plans. Once the new 8 -inch water pipeline has been successfully installed and pressure tested and chlorinated, the contractor shall connect the water line to the existing water line and abandoned the existing 6-inch ductile iron water pipeline. Once all water pipeline infrastructure has been successfully installed and tested, the contractor shall install all flatwork including but not limited to sidewalks, curb, gutters, stormwater infrastructure, A.C. pavement etc. All work shall be completed within city right of way. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 90 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on January 15, 2020, to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions at the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Department of Public Works, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA. All interested bidders must attend to consider the bid responsive. STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code Sections 1770, et seq., as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such Sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any subcontractor under CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay Prevailing Wage Rates will be enforced. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under CA. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 upon payment of $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of Contract Documents. Bidding Documents will be mailed to bidder at bidder's request; however, City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. CITY'S RESPONSES: The City's responses to questions that may be asked may be provided by an Addendum. No oral comments shall be on any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed in writing to Mr. Victor Garcia Assistant Civil Engineer, no later than 5:00 pm., January 17, 2020, via email: vgarcia@brawley-ca.gov. No late questions will be accepted. CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it may best serve the interest of the City. Published: Imperial Valley Press Alma Benavides, City Clerk December 26, 2019 January 13, 2020
INVITATION FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The Department of Public Works, Engineering Division, of the City of El Centro is seeking professional services from a consulting firm or team (Consultant) for construction management services for the South Imperial Ave. Water Pipeline Improvements and Drainage Pipeline Installation Project as described in this Request for Proposal (RFP).
OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: The RFP Documents are entitled "Request for Proposals - Construction Management Services - South Imperial Ave. Water Pipeline Improvements and Drainage Pipeline Installation Project"
The RFP documents may be obtained at the city website by selecting "DOING BUSINESS". "BIDS & PROPOSALS", "PUBLIC WORKS" DEADLINE Bidders are requested to submit their proposal before 5:00 p.m. January 6, 2020 to the following:
CITY OF EL CENTRO Attn: Javier Luna, PE 1275 West Main Street El Centro CA 92243
