The Imperial County Office of Education-Migrant Education Program Region 6, which is located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, California, 92243 is soliciting bids for University-Based Summer Institute, which 10 school districts with students from K-10th will participate. The University-Based Summer Institute will provide the following services: 1) Recruit and hire 32 University Education Division Teacher Candidates and Professional development providers; be responsible of their hired personnel; 2) Train the School District Migrant Education Summer Teachers; 3) Monitor the implementation of the curriculum that is uniquely designed for Migrant students; 4) Insure personnel provide support for the implementation of the curriculum to include site visitations; 5) Organize a University orientation for parents and students; 6) Conduct surveys by participants and teacher interns; 7) Submit timely monthly financial reports to ICOE. More information regarding bid information please refer to the following website www.icoe.org. Please submit your bids to ICOE-Migrant Education Program Department to Dr. Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP Senior Director at skofford@icoe.org no later than December 20, 2019 at 5 PM. Responses will be provided December 30, 2019. L317 N25,26,27,28,29,D2,3,4,5,6
