NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION
Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles EA No. 0028341-D No. 18stpb02964 In the Matter of the Estate of DARSHAN LAL SACHDEVA, aka SACHDEVA DARSHAN, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of DARSHAN LAL SACHDEVA, aka SACHDEVA DARSHAN, Deceased will sell at Public Auction on March 7, 2020, at 11:35 A.M.., The auction will be conducted at 5940 Fulcher Avenue, North Hollywood, CA. The properties, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real properties described as follows, to-wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows: Auction A: Lot 7, Block 4, in Tract No. 711, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Map filed in Book 8, Page 35 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 007-273-020-000 Commonly known as: 1574 Desert Sea Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction B: Lot 3, Block 16, Tract No. 545, County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 7, Page 45 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 008-113-003-000 Commonly known as: 1173 Arrowhead Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction C: Lot 2, Block 7, in Tract No. 547, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-084-006-000 Commonly known as: 2630 Alpine Pl, Salton City/Thermal, Ca. Auction D: Lot 4, Block 16, in Tract No. 545, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 7, Page 45 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 008-113-004-000 Commonly known as: 1169 Arrowhead Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction E: Lot 4, Block 5, in Tract No. 547, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-114-004-000 Commonly known as: 2632 Dana Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction F: Lot 5, Block 5, in Tract No. 547, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-114-005-000 Commonly known as: 2634 Dana Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction G: Lot 24, Block 6, in Tract No. 549, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 5, Page 42 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-072-011-000 Commonly known as: 2677 Lodi Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction H: Lot 23, Block 6, in Tract No. 549, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 5, Page 42 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-072-010-000 Commonly known as: 2681 Lodi Ave, Thermal, Ca All Real Property is SOLD "As- is" where is, with no warranty expressed on implied. The first Ten Thousand dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier's Check. Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record. The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. A 45 day escrow. Taxes, shall be pro-rated to the close of escrow. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code. Dated: February 7, 2020 The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent KENNEDY-WILSON, (310) 887-6225
2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20
CNS-3344237# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L470 F20,27,M5
AGENDA March 19, 2020 8:30 a.m. El Centro City Council Chambers 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243 during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays, 8:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. It may also be found on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings/meeting-backup.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243 during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays, 8:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.
1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of Consent Items: A. Minutes from January 23, 2020 B. Project Report update 4. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any action on any item not appearing on the agenda.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
5. A. Announcements by the Commissioners. i. CALAFCO Board of Directors meeting (Commissioner West) B. Announcements by the Executive Officer. i. Financial Statements for FY 18/19 II. Staff Workshop
DISCUSSION/ACTION/DIRECTION ITEM(S)
6. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD 1-15) (See staff report) 7. Discussion/Action/Adoption of the Draft LAFCO Budget for FY 2020-2021 (See staff report)
L478 F27
