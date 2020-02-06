090 Legal Ads|
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 17 BBC AUVB13563 To be sold by: Desert Towing, 2294 Cleveland Avenue, Salton City, Imperial County, CA 92275 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 443 Bonita, CA 91908 2/6/20 CNS-3338945# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L439 F6
090 Legal Ads|
IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT 150 S. 9th St., EL CENTRO, CA 92243 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243. The purpose of this hearing is to consider a request by Hudson Ranch Power LLC located at 409 W. McDonald Rd., Calipatria, CA for a Regular Variance (03-20REG) from Air Pollution Control District Condition 11 of Permit to Operate No. 4233A as it pertains to the following requirement. 11. The diesel engine of each black start emergency generator shall not exceed the emission limit of 28.58 pounds per hour of NOx emissions. Documentation in support of this request is on file at the District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243. All interested persons desiring to present evidence on this term may appear at the hearing, and upon being sworn, may provide testimony. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Mary Walla Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: February 3, 2020 L443 F6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.